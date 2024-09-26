Idris Elba, David Oyelowo to star in Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ tv series

Special USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Internationally distinguished and respected movie superstar, Idris Elba, is to star in ‘Things Fall Apart’ television series from A24, Elba’s 22Summers, David Oyelowo.

This has been reported exclusively by the arts and entertainment industry magazine, Variety, today September 26, 2024. A TV series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart” is in development at A24….

No writer is currently attached to the project, nor is it currently set up at a streaming service or network. Elba will executive produce along with Gina Carter under their recently launched 22Summers production banner.

David Oyelowo and Amanda N’Duka will executive produce via Yoruba Saxon. Ben Forkner, Dayo Ogunyemi and Achebe Masterworks also serve as executive producers.”

Variety correspondent, Joe Otterson, noted that the official description of “Things Fall Apart” states it is the “story of Okonkwo (Elba), one of literature’s most iconic characters—a fearless African warrior and leader who is resolute about preserving his people and culture. As British colonizers disrupt his world, Okonkwo’s struggle to maintain power and tradition spirals into a heart-wrenching confrontation. His fierce resolve, a fatal flaw in the face of unstoppable change, makes him an unforgettable character, embodying the tension between strength, vulnerability and adaptability.”

“Things Fall Apart” is widely regarded as one of the greatest novels ever written. It has been translated into over 60 languages and won awards like the Nigerian National Merit Award and the Man Booker International Prize. It is the first book of Achebe’s African Trilogy, followed by “No Longer at Ease” and “Arrow of God.” It has previously been adapted as both a film and miniseries, with Pete Edochie starring as Okonkwo in the miniseries.

Elba recently earned an Emmy nomination for his starring role in the Apple series “Hijack.” He was also nominated four times for his role in the British crime thriller series “Luther” as well as for best guest actor in a comedy for “The Big C.” His other TV credits include playing Stringer Bell in HBO’s “The Wire” and co-creating and starring in the show “Turn Up Charlie” and creating and starring in “In the Long Run.” In film, Elba is known for his roles in “Beasts of No Nation,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” “The Harder They Fall,” James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad,” and for playing Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Achebe was characterized 30 years ago by USAfrica’s Founder Chido Nwangwu as “Africa’s most acclaimed and fluent writer of the English language, our pathfinder, the intellectual godfather of millions of Africans and lovers of the fine art of good writing around the world.”