Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Gunfire reported in Conakry; Junta dismisses claims as ‘fabricated’

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Gunfire reported in Conakry; Junta dismisses claims as 'fabricated'

On Thursday, 26 September 2024, Guinea’s army briefly locked down the city center following reports of gunfire near the presidential palace. A diplomatic official, speaking to AP, claimed that a small group of dissident soldiers opened fire on special forces stationed around the palace before they were swiftly overpowered. The soldiers were allegedly loyal to Colonel Célestin Bilivogui, whose body was discovered earlier in the week, a year after his mysterious disappearance following his arrest by special forces.

In response to these reports, the ruling military junta issued a statement on national television, denying any gunfire and labeling the claims as “fabricated.” The junta urged residents to carry on with their daily activities as normal.

Since the 2021 military coup that ousted President Alpha Condé, Guinea has been governed by a military junta. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for a return to civilian rule, with elections scheduled for next year.

Guinea is among several West African nations, including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, currently governed by military juntas following a series of coups in the region.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

NRCS launches ₦2.5 billion fundraiser to combat hunger and malnutrition crisis in Nigeria

NiDCOM confirms rescue of eight Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana

Idris Elba, David Oyelowo to star in Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ tv series

Trump, Kamala and the unfolding battle.

“Coup plot” alleged; Presidential Guard commander, 3 others arrested in Benin Republic

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article NRCS launches ₦2.5 billion fundraiser to combat hunger and malnutrition crisis in Nigeria NRCS launches ₦2.5 billion fundraiser to combat hunger and malnutrition crisis in Nigeria
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
NRCS launches ₦2.5 billion fundraiser to combat hunger and malnutrition crisis in Nigeria
AFRICA

NRCS launches ₦2.5 billion fundraiser to combat hunger and malnutrition crisis in Nigeria

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
NiDCOM confirms rescue of eight Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana
An Epidemic of Downward Mobility. By Chidi Amuta
Idris Elba, David Oyelowo to star in Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ tv series
Trump, Kamala and the unfolding battle.
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?