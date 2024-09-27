Gunfire reported in Conakry; Junta dismisses claims as ‘fabricated’

On Thursday, 26 September 2024, Guinea’s army briefly locked down the city center following reports of gunfire near the presidential palace. A diplomatic official, speaking to AP, claimed that a small group of dissident soldiers opened fire on special forces stationed around the palace before they were swiftly overpowered. The soldiers were allegedly loyal to Colonel Célestin Bilivogui, whose body was discovered earlier in the week, a year after his mysterious disappearance following his arrest by special forces.

In response to these reports, the ruling military junta issued a statement on national television, denying any gunfire and labeling the claims as “fabricated.” The junta urged residents to carry on with their daily activities as normal.

Since the 2021 military coup that ousted President Alpha Condé, Guinea has been governed by a military junta. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for a return to civilian rule, with elections scheduled for next year.

Guinea is among several West African nations, including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, currently governed by military juntas following a series of coups in the region.