Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

NiDCOM confirms rescue of eight Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
NiDCOM confirms rescue of eight Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has confirmed the rescue of eight young girls trafficked to Ghana.

While receiving the girls at the NiDCOM Annex Office in Lagos, Dabiri-Erewa stated that they have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to ensure they receive safe and comfortable accommodations while awaiting formal rehabilitation and reintegration with their families.

The rescued girls, aged between 15 and 22, come from various states across Nigeria, including Ebonyi, Akwa-Ibom, Imo, Plateau, and Cross River. They were reportedly lured to Ghana under false promises of employment, only to be forced into sexual exploitation.

Dabiri-Erewa highlighted the ongoing challenge of human trafficking, noting that many more victims are still awaiting rescue. She expressed her gratitude to the Ghanaian security agencies for their cooperation in the operation.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In addition, a 28-year-old Nigerian trafficker, Favour Ugwu, was arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison by a Ghanaian court for human trafficking.

You Might Also Like

Gunfire reported in Conakry; Junta dismisses claims as ‘fabricated’

NRCS launches ₦2.5 billion fundraiser to combat hunger and malnutrition crisis in Nigeria

An Epidemic of Downward Mobility. By Chidi Amuta

Idris Elba, David Oyelowo to star in Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ tv series

“Coup plot” alleged; Presidential Guard commander, 3 others arrested in Benin Republic

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article An Epidemic of Downward Mobility. By Chidi Amuta An Epidemic of Downward Mobility. By Chidi Amuta
Next Article NRCS launches ₦2.5 billion fundraiser to combat hunger and malnutrition crisis in Nigeria NRCS launches ₦2.5 billion fundraiser to combat hunger and malnutrition crisis in Nigeria
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Gunfire reported in Conakry; Junta dismisses claims as 'fabricated'
NEWS

Gunfire reported in Conakry; Junta dismisses claims as ‘fabricated’

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
NRCS launches ₦2.5 billion fundraiser to combat hunger and malnutrition crisis in Nigeria
An Epidemic of Downward Mobility. By Chidi Amuta
Idris Elba, David Oyelowo to star in Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ tv series
Trump, Kamala and the unfolding battle.
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?