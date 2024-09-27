NiDCOM confirms rescue of eight Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has confirmed the rescue of eight young girls trafficked to Ghana.

While receiving the girls at the NiDCOM Annex Office in Lagos, Dabiri-Erewa stated that they have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to ensure they receive safe and comfortable accommodations while awaiting formal rehabilitation and reintegration with their families.

The rescued girls, aged between 15 and 22, come from various states across Nigeria, including Ebonyi, Akwa-Ibom, Imo, Plateau, and Cross River. They were reportedly lured to Ghana under false promises of employment, only to be forced into sexual exploitation.

Dabiri-Erewa highlighted the ongoing challenge of human trafficking, noting that many more victims are still awaiting rescue. She expressed her gratitude to the Ghanaian security agencies for their cooperation in the operation.

In addition, a 28-year-old Nigerian trafficker, Favour Ugwu, was arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison by a Ghanaian court for human trafficking.