NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo passes away at 58 after battle with brain cancer

Congolese-American basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in NBA history, has passed away at the age of 58 due to brain cancer, according to the league.

Mutombo was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago and had been undergoing treatment in Atlanta, USA, during that time.

“My dad is my hero because he simply cared. He remains the purest heart I’ve ever known,” his son, Ryan Mutombo, wrote in a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Mutombo’s impact on and off the court earned him admiration from the public and celebrities alike. Notably, he shared memorable moments with prominent figures, including an encounter with Director Spike Lee during the NBA All-Star festivities in 2019.

Nearly Two Decades of Excellence

Mutombo’s NBA career spanned 18 seasons, during which he established himself as an eight-time NBA All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year. His towering 7-foot-2 (2.18 meters) frame made him one of the league’s top shot-blockers, and by the time he retired, he had accumulated 3,289 blocked shots, ranking second all-time in NBA history.

Throughout his career, Mutombo played for several teams, including Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, New York, and the then-New Jersey Nets. He averaged 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

His signature move—wagging his finger after blocking an opponent’s shot, often followed by the phrase “not in my house”—became an iconic part of his legacy, even after retirement. In recognition of his incredible career, Mutombo was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Mutombo is one of only three players in NBA history to have been named Defensive Player of the Year four times.

A Life of Humanitarian Work

After retiring from professional basketball in 2009, Mutombo dedicated his life to humanitarian efforts, particularly through his personal foundation. His work focused on improving health, education, and the quality of life for people in his home country, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

One of his most notable contributions was the construction of a hospital in the DRC, a project for which he received the U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award. His commitment to social causes extended to serving on the boards of organizations such as Special Olympics International, the CDC Foundation, and the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. He also became the NBA’s first global ambassador.

Mutombo remained active in Congolese affairs, and in 2022, he assisted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Kinshasa, showing him around the capital city.

Condolences from the NBA Community

Mutombo’s passing sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes from NBA players, officials, and fans alike.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in NBA history. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid shared his sorrow, noting the profound impact Mutombo had both on and off the court. “It’s a sad day, especially for us Africans, and really the whole world. Other than what he’s accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court. He’s one of the guys that I look up to, as far as having an impact, not just on the court, but off the court. He’s done a lot of great things.”

Daryl Morey, the President of the 76ers, who knew Mutombo from their time in Houston, reflected on their close relationship. “There aren’t many guys like him. Just a great human being. When I was a rookie general manager in this league, my first chance in Houston, he was someone I went to all the time.”

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo also expressed his gratitude for Mutombo’s mentorship. “He was always there to talk to me and advise me on how to approach the season and take care of my body, icing after games, stretching, and trying different things like yoga.”

Mutombo leaves behind a legacy of excellence on the basketball court and a life devoted to improving the lives of others. His passing marks the loss of a towering figure in both the sports and humanitarian worlds.

(Reuters, AP)