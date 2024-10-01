Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Peter Obi calls for urgent rescue of Nigeria on 64th independence anniversary

Peter Obi calls for urgent rescue of Nigeria on 64th independence anniversary
Peter Obi

As Nigeria marks 64 years of independence, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has called for urgent action to rescue Africa’s largest nation from “further decay.”

In a statement posted on his X account on Tuesday, Obi outlined the pressing challenges Nigeria faces across its economic, social, and security sectors, urging swift intervention.

“When we compare ourselves to countries that gained independence around the same time—before or after us—Nigeria stands out as a nation in decline, urgently in need of rescue from further decay,” Obi said.

“On this day, therefore, we must make a solemn commitment to build a nation that is truly independent from the state capture that has dragged it into failure and kept its people in suffering,” he added.

The former governor of Anambra State voiced concerns about Nigeria’s underperformance in key developmental areas, questioning whether the nation has genuinely improved the lives of its citizens since gaining independence.

“Anniversary celebrations, whether for an individual or a country, offer opportunities to reflect on memories, celebrate accomplishments, look toward the future, and express gratitude. This is exactly what we are doing today as our dear nation marks its 64th independence…” Obi shared.

He also highlighted critical issues confronting the country, including widespread poverty, a broken education system, and an overwhelming debt burden, all of which he believes are contributing to the nation’s decline.

Obi called on all Nigerians to recommit to building a nation free from tribal disunity, religious disharmony, and corruption, stressing the need for collective action to avert further deterioration.

“Our nation continues its dangerous dance on the edge of a precipice. We must create a nation free from tribal disunity and religious disharmony,” Obi said.

“We must build a New and Productive Nigeria that prioritizes the well-being of its citizens. That is the independence we should celebrate as a nation whose greatness remains Possible.”

 

