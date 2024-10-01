U.N. security council extends mission in Haiti, considers full peacekeeping transition

The United Nations Security Council on Monday approved a one-year extension of the multinational police force aiding Haiti’s national police in combating gang violence in the troubled Caribbean nation. The council will now consider transforming the mission into a full U.N. peacekeeping operation.

“In adopting this resolution today, the Council has helped Haiti continue re-establishing security and creating the conditions necessary to hold free and fair elections,” said U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “Let us work together to build on the progress of the Haiti MSS [Multinational Security Support] mission. Let us embrace a new approach that sustains it. Let us protect the fragile but inspiring opportunity to build a better future for the Haitian people.”

The resolution, drafted by the United States and Ecuador, extends the mission through October 2, 2025. In the meantime, Haiti’s transitional government has requested that the 15-member Security Council begin discussions on converting the non-U.N. force into a U.N.-mandated peacekeeping operation.

“The transformation of the MSS into a peacekeeping operation under the United Nations mandate appears not just necessary but a matter of urgency,” Haitian Ambassador Antonio Rodrigue told the council. He emphasized that such a shift would ensure more stable and predictable financing while expanding the mission’s capabilities. The current mission, he noted, faces ongoing challenges with funding, equipment, and logistics.

“We firmly believe that this approach is crucial to maintaining the gains of the MSS, enhancing national security, and establishing the conditions necessary for the conduct of free and fair elections in the near future,” Rodrigue added.

Despite some progress since the deployment of the initial contingent of approximately 400 Kenyan police officers, Haiti continues to confront significant challenges. “Gang violence continues to tear apart the social fabric, and human rights violations are multiplying, plunging thousands of families into distress,” the Haitian envoy stated. “Insecurity is omnipresent, paralyzing the economy, undermining institutions, and fueling fear among the population.”

Kenya leads the mission, and its president, William Ruto, visited Haiti recently to meet with officials, as well as Kenyan and Haitian police forces. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly last week, Ruto confirmed plans to deploy an additional Kenyan contingent by January.

To date, only about 500 officers have been deployed, mostly from Kenya, with smaller contingents from Jamaica and Belize. Diplomats anticipate that additional countries will contribute personnel soon. Kenya’s U.N. ambassador, Erastus Ekitela Lokaale, reported initial progress in securing key infrastructure in the capital, Port-au-Prince, including the airport, the National Hospital, and several major road intersections. However, he stressed that the mission needs to reach its fully mandated level of 2,500 personnel quickly and that political progress is essential.

“I must also emphasize that while the MSS mission is a crucial and innovative intervention, it is only part of the solution,” Lokaale said. “Haiti’s stability will only be achieved through a multi-pronged approach that addresses the root causes of its challenges.”

Haiti has been plagued by instability since 2021, following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Prime Minister Ariel Henry led the country until his resignation in March. A transitional government is now in place, with the aim of organizing free and fair elections. The country has not held elections since 2016.

Haiti is also facing a severe humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the ongoing violence. On Monday, international food monitors reported that more than half of the country’s population—approximately 5.4 million people—are struggling to feed themselves. At least 6,000 displaced persons living in shelters in the capital are experiencing catastrophic levels of hunger, while another 2 million are on the brink of similar conditions.

