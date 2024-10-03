Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Uche Okwukwu declares bid for Ohanaeze Ndígbo President-General

Uche Okwukwu declares bid for Ohanaeze Ndígbo President-General

Igbo Leader from Ikwerre, Barr. Uche Okwukwu, Announces Bid for Ohanaeze Ndígbo President-General.

Barr. Uche Okwukwu, an influential Igbo man from Ikwerre and the current Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndígbo, has officially declared his ambition to contest for the position of President-General of the socio-cultural organization. His announcement comes as Rivers State is set to produce the next Ohanaeze Ndígbo president following the expiration of the current Imo State tenure at the end of this year.

This leadership transition follows a challenging period for Ohanaeze, as two former Presidents-General from Imo State, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Professor George Obiozor, passed away during their tenures. Okwukwu, known for his active role in Igbo affairs, aims to lead the organization into a period of renewed advocacy for the interests of Ndígbo across Nigeria and beyond.

With Okwukwu’s candidacy now in the spotlight, the race for the presidency is expected to generate significant attention within the Igbo nation.

