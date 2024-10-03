USAfrica: Why Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ tv series matter. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Chido Nwangwu. Follow on X (Twitter) @Chido247

It came as a joyful news a few days ago that Chinua Achebe’s masterpiece novel, ‘Things Fall Apart’ will be adapted for an upcoming, international television series. It was reported first by the arts and entertainment industry magazine, Variety, on September 26, 2024.

Respected movie superstars Idris Elba, David Oyelowo and a couple of other actors will star in the forthcoming tv series.

Here are some of the things that matter about this project.

First, I believe that the tv production will offer a very significant and indeed unprecedented spotlight on any African novel about historical, pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial events and life in an ethnic community (a part of the Igbo in today’s Nigeria).

Second, Achebe’s multifaceted stories in the ‘Things Fall Apart’ novel, essentially, reflect and capture most of the historical experiences of many other cultures and societies subjected to colonialism and post-colonialism.

Third, it should explain and enhance the historical contexts and educational insights about what the young generation of millions of people on African heritage and their friends and associates will learn.

Prof. Achebe’s body of works earned him respect as one of the masters of the fine art of good writing. He was only 28 years when he wrote the classic, Things Fall Apart, in 1958; before I was born.

In 2013, the statesman, icon and former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, famously said: “There was a writer named Chinua Achebe, who in the company of his books, I felt the prison walls at Robben Island fell down.”

In the assessment of the U.S former President Barack Obama, it is “A true classic of world literature… a masterpiece that has inspired generations of writers in Nigeria, across Africa, and around the world.”

The tv series, according to Variety “is in development at A24….

Elba will executive produce along with Gina Carter under their recently-launched 22Summers production banner. Oyelowo and Amanda N’Duka will executive produce via Yoruba Saxon. Ben Forkner, Dayo Ogunyemi and Achebe Masterworks also serve as executive producers.”

Variety correspondent, Joe Otterson, notes lthat the official description of “Things Fall Apart” states it is the “story of Okonkwo (Elba), one of literature’s most iconic characters—a fearless African warrior and leader who is resolute about preserving his people and culture. As British colonizers disrupt his world, Okonkwo’s struggle to maintain power and tradition spirals into a heart-wrenching confrontation. His fierce resolve, a fatal flaw in the face of unstoppable change, makes him an unforgettable character, embodying the tension between strength, vulnerability and adaptability.”

“Things Fall Apart” is widely regarded as one of the greatest novels ever written. It has been translated into over 60 languages and won awards like the Nigerian National Merit Award and the Man Booker International Prize. It is the first book of Achebe’s African Trilogy, followed by “No Longer at Ease” and “Arrow of God.” It has previously been adapted as both a film and miniseries, with Pete Edochie starring as Okonkwo in the miniseries.

Elba recently earned an Emmy nomination for his starring role in the Apple series “Hijack.” He was also nominated four times for his role in the British crime thriller series “Luther” as well as for best guest actor in a comedy for “The Big C.” His other TV credits include playing Stringer Bell in HBO’s “The Wire” and co-creating and starring in the show “Turn Up Charlie” and creating and starring in “In the Long Run.” In film, Elba is known for his roles in “Beasts of No Nation,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” and several others.

In one of the several commentaries I have written about Achebe — especially on USAfricaonline.com —in the past 30 years, I stated that he earned the global respect and acclaim as “Africa’s most acclaimed and fluent writer of the English language, our pathfinder, the intellectual godfather of millions of Africans and lovers of the fine art of good writing around the world.”

I served as the moderator of the Achebe Colloquium (Governance, Security, and Peace in Africa) from December 7-8, 2012, at Brown University, in Rhode Island.

The great man Achebe was born on November 16, 1930, in Ogidi, eastern Nigeria. Our teacher and mentor died on March 21, 2013, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Long live, Ugonabo!!

Millions of people around the world can relate to the importance of these debates. You will, for example, agree with me that the first debate in this 2024 campaign ignited the events that led to incumbent President Joe Biden’s forced departure from the race.

Without a doubt, fairly and objectively moderated debates without muting of the instant reactions and responses, will be the optimal and proper way to reach the voters and viewers assessments.

I do know from experience that one of the key tests and unrehearsed exposures about a future or current leader of any country, international organization, State or community happens when microphones are turned on!

Essentially, the microphones and video cameras connect the unmediated transmitting and broadcasting of some of masked, carefully controlled, hidden dynamics of the behavior and attitudinal swings of men and women in leadership.

According to Trump, he’s concerned that the ABC News debate forum has a “panel of Trump haters.”

Brian Fallon, the Harris campaign’s senior adviser for communication has stated that for the ABC News debate and any other“we believe both candidates’ mics should be live throughout the full broadcast.”

For public interest clash of ideas between candidates on how to move the country forward, there should be an open dialogue. There should always be open/live/hot mics.

This way, I believe that the composite profiles, the multiple negatives, rudeness versus politeness factors, geniality and mannerisms of a leader can be in stark animation.

Hopefully, this will be an important case for seriousness and focus on the things that matter.

The realities of the Trump versus Harris battle for who will become President must take cognizance of the economic challenges of inflation, conflicts, climatic disasters, health crises, deaths caused by cancer, rapid and dizzying changes in the global financial markets and social transformations around the world. The Middle East, Sahelian Africa, Nigeria, Cameroon, parts of Asia and Latin America have grown to become increasingly violent areas. The Ukraine and Russia war leaves Europe at a knife’s edge.

Trump and Harris, turn the mics on!

•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2024 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity., is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. Follow on X (Twitter) @Chido247