U.S. raises concerns over Congolese cobalt and child labour

In September, the U.S. Department of Labor included cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on its list of goods potentially produced through forced or child labor. This designation has sparked concern among officials and civil society groups in the DRC, the world’s largest cobalt producer, as they fear it could deter much-needed foreign investment.

Congolese authorities have emphasized their ongoing efforts to improve the transparency and sustainability of the cobalt supply chain. Despite these initiatives, the decision raises questions about the future of the country’s cobalt dominance.

In 2023, the DRC produced 170,000 tons of cobalt, maintaining its position as the leading global supplier. However, there are growing concerns about how long this leadership can be sustained, particularly in the face of mounting scrutiny over labor practices.

A spokesperson for the Congolese government expressed disappointment in a statement last week, arguing that the U.S. decision fails to recognize the significant progress already made. The government also called on international partners to increase their technical and financial support to further enhance the sector.