Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Soccer: Morocco hammer Central African Republic 5-0; Guinea trounce Ethiopia 4-1 in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Soccer: Morocco hammer Central African Republic 5-0; Guinea trounce Ethiopia 4-1 in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
Africa-cup-of-nations-trophy

2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

AFP: Morocco hammered Central African Republic 5-0 and Serhou Guirassy scored a hat-trick as Guinea trounced Ethiopia 4-1 on Saturday (October 12, 2024) in the final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-round qualifiers.

Azzedine Ounahi netted twice and Abde Ezzalzouli, Achraf Hakimi and Soufiane Rahimi once each as 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco eased to victory in Oujda after leading 4-0 by half-time.

It was a predictable Group B outcome as 114 places separate top-ranked African team Morocco from the Central African Republic — the widest gap among the 24 third-round pairings.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Morocco equalled the biggest winning margin in 2025 qualifying after South Africa set the benchmark with a five-goal drubbing of Congo Brazzaville in Gqeberha, 24 hours earlier.

Morocco (qualifies) automatically for the AFCON as hosts, with the tournament due to start on December 21, 2025 and finish on January 18, 2026, the first time it has spanned two years.

But instead of playing friendlies, Morocco (nine points) opted for competitive match practice, leaving Gabon (four), Central African Republic (three) and Lesotho (one) to fight for one place.

The pace and power of Guirassy was too much for Ethiopia to handle in Group H as 65-year-old French coach Michel Dussuyer began a fourth spell in charge of Guinea.

Guirassy, born in France to Guinean parents, sent goalkeeper Seid Habtamu the wrong way from an 18th-minute penalty to open the scoring in Abidjan.

His next two goals, after 37 minutes and in first half added-time, saw the Borussia Dortmund forward outpace defenders and fire close-range shots into the right corner of the net.

It was the first hat-trick in 2025 qualifying and made Guirassy the joint leading scorer with Algerian Amine Gouiri, Egyptian Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan and Ivorian Jean-Philippe Krasso.

Seydouba Cisse, who set up the second goal for Guirassy, turned scorer early in the second half off an assist from Mady Camara.

After scoring just once in 180 minutes when losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania last month, Guinea netted four times within 48 minutes.

Ethiopia, who failed to score in their first two matches, finally breached the Guinea defence on 53 minutes with Kenean Markneh netting.

DR Congo top the table with nine points, and share perfect records halfway through qualifying with Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Morocco.

Tanzania have four points and Guinea three, and their November meeting will probably decide who finishes runners-up and accompanies likely table-toppers DR Congo to Morocco.

Matchday 4 kicks off on Sunday with a solitary fixture, between Burundi and Burkina Faso. There are eight matches the following day and 15 on Tuesday.

You Might Also Like

Rivers and an Emperor’s Road to Harakiri. By Chidi Amuta

Cameroon bans discussing President Biya’s health, “a matter of national security”

Sudan: RSF leader Hemedti accuses Egypt of airstrikes in Sudan conflict

Amnesty International calls for death penalty abolition in three African countries

Nigerian man remanded in South Africa for R3 million romance scam

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Rivers and an Emperor’s Road to Harakiri. By Chidi Amuta Rivers and an Emperor’s Road to Harakiri. By Chidi Amuta
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Rivers and an Emperor’s Road to Harakiri. By Chidi Amuta
AFRICA

Rivers and an Emperor’s Road to Harakiri. By Chidi Amuta

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Cameroon bans discussing President Biya’s health, “a matter of national security”
Sudan: RSF leader Hemedti accuses Egypt of airstrikes in Sudan conflict
Cameroon government dismisses rumors on President Biya’s health
Amnesty International calls for death penalty abolition in three African countries
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?