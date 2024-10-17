Fuel tanker explosion claims 147 lives

A devastating accident occurred late Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in Nigeria’s northern state of Jigawa when a fuel tanker overturned, causing a massive explosion that claimed at least 147 lives. The tragic incident was confirmed by local police and state emergency services on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The accident ranks among the deadliest in recent times for Nigeria, a country grappling with multiple crises, including widespread security challenges and a soaring cost of living.

Haruna Mairiga, the head of Jigawa State Emergency Services, confirmed the fatality count at 147. According to Lawan Shiisu Adam, the police spokesperson, the fuel tanker was en route from Kano to Yobe State when the driver lost control near Majia, a town in the Taura local government area. The location of the crash is approximately 530 kilometers (330 miles) from Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The tanker overturned, spilling fuel onto the highway. “Villagers, attempting to collect petrol from the spillage, inadvertently triggered a fire that quickly spread,” Adam explained, leading to the tragic loss of life. He added that 50 people were injured and transported to hospitals in Ringim and Hadejia, where they are currently receiving treatment.

On Wednesday, a mass burial was held for the deceased, Mairiga said, marking a somber end to one of the most catastrophic accidents in the region’s recent history.

Nigeria’s road infrastructure has long been a concern, with many roads poorly maintained and plagued by potholes, contributing to frequent, deadly accidents. Just last month, a similar incident in north-central Nigeria claimed 48 lives when a fuel tanker exploded after a collision with another truck, trapping several vehicles in the resulting inferno.