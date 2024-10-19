Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

INSIGHT

“Renewed Hope” of surviving another day in hellish Nigeria? By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
"Renewed Hope" of surviving another day in hellish Nigeria? By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa
A Nigerian youth seen waving the Nigerian national flag in support of the ongoing protest against the unjust brutality of The Nigerian Police Force Unit named Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos on October 13, 2020. - Nigerians took to the streets once again on October 13, 2020, in several cities for fresh protests against police brutality, bringing key roads to a standstill in economic hub Lagos. Demonstrations organised on social media erupted earlier this month calling for the abolition of a notorious police unit accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extra-judicial killings. The government gave in to the demand on October 11, 2020, announcing that the federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was being disbanded in a rare concession to people power in Africa's most populous nation. (Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP) (Photo by BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa, contributor of opinion/commentary 

Nigeria, we’re told, is on the cusp of transformation. According to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his team of sycophantic sorcerers – excuse me, “economic advisors” – our beloved country is shedding the old skin of economic decay and stepping boldly into the bright light at the end of the tunnel. One imagines that fiery light could only be the gates of some infernal realm, with Tinubu’s crew playing the demons ushering us forward.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. According to these so-called wizards of progress, Nigerians are simply not seeing the “hope” they’ve been gifted. They fail to recognize that the price of a 50kg bag of rice, soaring above ₦100,000, is not an indication of hardship. It’s actually a blessing! After all, scarcity builds character. And the PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) price, rocketing past ₦1,200 per liter, is surely the universe’s way of training us to embrace the joy of walking. Who needs cars when you have legs, right?

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

A Government Full of Hope, But Only for Themselves

Tinubu campaigned on promises to solve problems. A noble cause, no doubt. But somewhere along the way, the manifesto turned into something resembling a horror film, where each new policy is a plot twist we didn’t see coming – and didn’t want. Nigerians aren’t suffering, Tinubu’s administration would say. We’re simply being “renewed.” “Renewed Hope,” they call it. And the renewal, it appears, requires us to descend into the deepest depths of economic oblivion before we can emerge shining and triumphant. It’s a tactic, you see: punish the people severely, and when you throw them crumbs later, they’ll mistake you for a savior.

The government insists they’re “seeing light at the end of the tunnel.” Ah, yes, the light. Is it the sun, or the fire of a furnace where the “T-Pain” government seems to be refining its citizens in the flames of despair? One imagines it more as the biblical furnace – the one where the worst of demons resides. Surely, that’s the metaphor they meant when they said light.

A People of Anguish, a Government of Silence

But wait. We, the people, must not complain. Cursing the government, labeling it with something as outrageous as “T-Pain” (as the youth mockingly reference Tinubu’s leadership), is tantamount to treason. How dare we! This government, so magnanimous in its economic mismanagement, expects our gratitude. And yet, instead of bowing to this great misstep, Nigerians are expressing their anguish. But here comes the punchline: a law may soon be on the way to criminalize the audacity of speaking out in anguish. Silence, they say, is golden. And under Tinubu, it may very well become law.

Government supporters argue that criticizing these policies is unpatriotic. Apparently, loving Nigeria means loving every detrimental policy – no matter how hard it grinds you into the dirt. Isn’t that what true patriotism looks like? Praising your oppressor, because hey, they’re wearing the same flag. If the demons of bad governance happen to be your compatriots, you must worship them. Right?

Economic Progress: A Wicked Illusion

Tinubu’s administration claims they’re making progress. What progress, one asks? Is it the magic of transforming Nigeria’s economy into a living hell for its citizens? If so, they deserve accolades for achieving what no previous administration could: the rapid and efficient collapse of any semblance of economic stability. But let’s not mince words. The government’s attempts to paint their policy failures as success are nothing short of mockery to the Nigerian populace. They celebrate while families starve. They smile while businesses shutter due to prohibitive fuel costs.

When experts in economics and governance note the glaring errors in removing fuel subsidies without a structured phase-out plan, Tinubu’s government assures us it’s all part of the design. The very best minds in the administration, they say, couldn’t have overlooked the disastrous impact on the masses. But then, who are we to question such wisdom? Surely, making fuel prices skyrocket was part of some grand, diabolical scheme, one that would leave Nigerians too broke to protest.

A Deliberate Design of Chaos

Some argue that Tinubu’s team deliberately orchestrated this economic catastrophe. It’s not just incompetence; it’s a deliberate design. By devaluing the Naira while simultaneously removing the fuel subsidy, they’ve created the perfect storm – ensuring that only the wealthiest (or the most corrupt) can thrive. For everyone else, it’s a descent into poverty, punctuated by the high cost of living.

But we should take solace, shouldn’t we? After all, this is what “hope” looks like under the new regime. It’s not the kind of hope you can bank on – it’s the kind that burns through your savings and leaves you wondering how you’ll survive the next month.

The Wicked Patriotic Lie

Let’s call it what it is: a government of charlatans. charlatans masquerading as patriots, spinning narratives of progress where only decay exists. They say they’re repairing the country, but one wonders if the only thing being repaired is their own bank accounts. After all, in this voodoo economy, garbage in means garbage out, and the garbage is piling up faster than anyone can clear it.

In conclusion, President Tinubu’s administration has a slogan. They call it “Renewed Hope,” but the only hope they’ve renewed is the hope of surviving another day in their hellish version of Nigeria.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Dessalines, father of Haitian independence and hope. By Amb. Jean Okechukwu Pillard

Tinubu and hints of a Failing Mission. By Chidi Amuta

Embattled Kenya’s Deputy President hospitalized ahead of impeachment

Nigeria: Reps urge Tinubu to submit 2025 budget proposal immediately

Naira ranked among worst-performing African currencies

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article USAfrica: Dessalines, father of Haitian independence and hope. By Amb. Jean Okechukwu Pillard USAfrica: Dessalines, father of Haitian independence and hope. By Amb. Jean Okechukwu Pillard
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Dessalines, father of Haitian independence and hope. By Amb. Jean Okechukwu Pillard
INSIGHT

USAfrica: Dessalines, father of Haitian independence and hope. By Amb. Jean Okechukwu Pillard

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigerians in nationwide blackout; Electricity grid collapse for the third time in one week
Tinubu and hints of a Failing Mission. By Chidi Amuta
CNG tank explosion raises concerns
Embattled Kenya’s Deputy President hospitalized ahead of impeachment
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?