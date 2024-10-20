Historic: First Igbo Imam to lead prayers at Abuja national Mosque

Nigeria’s media landscape was abuzz earlier today following the historic appointment of Professor Usman Iliyasu as the first Igbo Imam to lead prayers at the Abuja National Mosque.

The announcement, made by the management of the mosque, has surprised many but also sparked widespread discussion. Professor Iliyasu’s appointment is seen as a groundbreaking moment for the country’s Muslim community, particularly for Muslims of Igbo descent.

The South-East Muslim Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON) praised the appointment, lauding Professor Iliyasu for his deep commitment to Islamic scholarship and leadership. SEMON described his new role as not only a personal achievement but also a divine responsibility, underscoring the importance of leading in worship and service to Allah.

SEMON also commended the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for its dedication to inclusivity. The organization expressed hope that Professor Iliyasu’s appointment would uplift the Igbo Muslim community and strengthen unity within Nigeria’s broader Muslim population.

In his new role, Professor Usman Iliyasu will join Professors Ibrahim Makari and Muhammad Kabir as part of the team of Imams responsible for leading the Juma’ah and daily prayers at the mosque on a rotational basis.