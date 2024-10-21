Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

IPOB urges South-East residents to ignore illegal sit-at-home order

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
IPOB urges South-East residents to ignore illegal sit-at-home order

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged residents of the South-East to disregard any call for a sit-at-home on October 21 and 22, clarifying that the directive did not originate from the group.

For over two weeks, a video and voice notes have circulated on social media, warning residents to remain indoors on those dates, claiming a mandatory sit-at-home had been declared. The voice notes also issued threats, warning of consequences for those who fail to comply with the directive.

This misinformation has caused widespread panic, particularly in Anambra, where official and non-official engagements planned for those days have been rescheduled.

Our correspondent learned that court hearings scheduled for October 21 and 22 have been postponed, as confirmed by a court clerk at the High Court in Onitsha. “We heard they have declared October 21 and 22 as sit-at-home, which led to the rescheduling of all engagements on those days,” the clerk explained. The rescheduling was done to prevent potential disruptions, such as the risk of hoodlums targeting vehicles transporting suspects to court.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Additionally, panic buying was observed in major markets, as residents rushed to complete transactions before the supposed sit-at-home. Schools also took precautionary measures, with notices being issued to parents and guardians about the postponement of school activities.

One such notice in Onitsha read: “Based on the circulating threats from IPOB, there will be no school on Monday and Tuesday, 21st and 22nd October 2024. This is strictly for security reasons.” Schools will remain closed until October 28 following a mid-term break.

In response to these developments, IPOB issued a strong denial, stating that the sit-at-home order was not from their organization but from “criminal elements and infiltrators” unaffiliated with IPOB. The group urged the public to continue with their normal activities.

Speaking to our correspondent, IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful clarified, “IPOB did not declare any sit-at-home order for October 21 and 22. The illegal order is from criminal elements and Finland-based infiltrators who are not our members.” He stressed that IPOB has no intention of creating panic over the issue and reaffirmed that the group had long suspended unnecessary sit-at-home orders.

“Biafrans must understand that IPOB does not declare unnecessary sit-at-home. Anybody declaring it is a criminal element that should be ignored,” Powerful stated, further advising the public not to give credence to what he called an “inconsequential order” from non-credible sources.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Moghalu seeks “transformed Africa”, chosen as President of African School of Governance

Senior Tanzanian opposition official abducted and injured amid political tensions

USAfrica: Why I support Kamala Harris and her new Vision for America. By Kester Ezuma

“Renewed Hope” of surviving another day in hellish Nigeria? By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa

USAfrica: Dessalines, father of Haitian independence and hope. By Amb. Jean Okechukwu Pillard

Share This Article
Previous Article USAfrica: Why I support Kamala Harris and her new Vision for America. By Kester Ezuma USAfrica: Why I support Kamala Harris and her new Vision for America. By Kester Ezuma
Next Article Senior Tanzanian opposition official abducted and injured amid political tensions Senior Tanzanian opposition official abducted and injured amid political tensions
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Moghalu seeks “transformed Africa”, chosen as President of African School of Governance
AFRICA

USAfrica: Moghalu seeks “transformed Africa”, chosen as President of African School of Governance

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Senior Tanzanian opposition official abducted and injured amid political tensions
USAfrica: Why I support Kamala Harris and her new Vision for America. By Kester Ezuma
Historic: First Igbo Imam to lead prayers at Abuja national Mosque
“Renewed Hope” of surviving another day in hellish Nigeria? By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?