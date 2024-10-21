IPOB urges South-East residents to ignore illegal sit-at-home order

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged residents of the South-East to disregard any call for a sit-at-home on October 21 and 22, clarifying that the directive did not originate from the group.

For over two weeks, a video and voice notes have circulated on social media, warning residents to remain indoors on those dates, claiming a mandatory sit-at-home had been declared. The voice notes also issued threats, warning of consequences for those who fail to comply with the directive.

This misinformation has caused widespread panic, particularly in Anambra, where official and non-official engagements planned for those days have been rescheduled.

Our correspondent learned that court hearings scheduled for October 21 and 22 have been postponed, as confirmed by a court clerk at the High Court in Onitsha. “We heard they have declared October 21 and 22 as sit-at-home, which led to the rescheduling of all engagements on those days,” the clerk explained. The rescheduling was done to prevent potential disruptions, such as the risk of hoodlums targeting vehicles transporting suspects to court.

Additionally, panic buying was observed in major markets, as residents rushed to complete transactions before the supposed sit-at-home. Schools also took precautionary measures, with notices being issued to parents and guardians about the postponement of school activities.

One such notice in Onitsha read: “Based on the circulating threats from IPOB, there will be no school on Monday and Tuesday, 21st and 22nd October 2024. This is strictly for security reasons.” Schools will remain closed until October 28 following a mid-term break.

In response to these developments, IPOB issued a strong denial, stating that the sit-at-home order was not from their organization but from “criminal elements and infiltrators” unaffiliated with IPOB. The group urged the public to continue with their normal activities.

Speaking to our correspondent, IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful clarified, “IPOB did not declare any sit-at-home order for October 21 and 22. The illegal order is from criminal elements and Finland-based infiltrators who are not our members.” He stressed that IPOB has no intention of creating panic over the issue and reaffirmed that the group had long suspended unnecessary sit-at-home orders.

“Biafrans must understand that IPOB does not declare unnecessary sit-at-home. Anybody declaring it is a criminal element that should be ignored,” Powerful stated, further advising the public not to give credence to what he called an “inconsequential order” from non-credible sources.