USAfrica: Why I support Kamala Harris and her new Vision for America. By Kester Ezuma

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Dr. Kester Ezuma, a human rights activist based in the United States, is a contributor to USAfricaLive.com

Electing Kamala Harris as President would not just be a victory for women but a victory for all Americans and the world at large. Under her leadership, the United States would likely see a more robust commitment to social justice, human rights, and economic reforms that benefit the many rather than the few. Her approach to governance would focus on rebuilding the middle class, expanding healthcare access, addressing climate change, and ensuring racial and gender equality.

On the global stage, Harris would prioritize diplomacy, multilateralism, and cooperative international relationships. Her foreign policy would build alliances, promote peace, and address global challenges such as pandemics, poverty, and environmental degradation.

Harris’s presidency would serve as a model for other nations, showing that women can lead with strength and compassion on the world stage.

Former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Professor Ilyasu Usman on his recent appointment as the Chief Imam of the National Mosque in Abuja.

Prof. Usman is the first Igbo Muslim appointed Chief Imam of the National Mosque.

In a message of goodwill, Kalu acknowledged Professor Usman’s deep commitment and scholarly achievements, noting that the appointment comes with the responsibility of leading Muslims in worship and service.

Kalu, who is the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, prayed for Allah’s blessings on the newly appointed Chief Imam, asking that he be granted wisdom, strength, and perseverance in fulfilling his sacred duties.

He further expressed hope that Professor Usman’s leadership would inspire unity, peace, and progress within the Muslim community and the nation at large.

