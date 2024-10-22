Some former commercial farmers in Zimbabwe, displaced over 20 years ago during the land reforms, have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s compensation offer, calling it inadequate. Many believe only those in dire need will accept the proposed settlement.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced that Zimbabwe is beginning to compensate white commercial farmers whose land was seized under former President Robert Mugabe’s controversial land reform program. The government plans to allocate $20 million to 94 foreign investors whose farms were confiscated, with an additional $3.5 billion promised to Zimbabwean farmers.

“These payments will begin in earnest as part of a multiyear program,” Ncube stated. “Each year, an allocation will be made to fulfill the constitutional requirements.”

In the early 2000s, about 4,000 white commercial farmers were forcibly removed from their land to redistribute it to Black farmers. The government justified the action as an effort to address historical injustices from the colonial era. In 2013, Zimbabwe’s constitution mandated compensation for displaced farmers, specifically for land improvements. A compensation deal was reached in 2020, valuing the total compensation at $3.5 billion.

However, there are growing concerns about the government’s ability and willingness to follow through on its promise. Paul Zakariya, Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Farmers Union, stressed the importance of ensuring the funds are available. “The critical issue remains: Is the money available? And if it isn’t, what steps are being taken to ensure the compensation deal is fulfilled?”

Some displaced farmers remain deeply skeptical. Graham Rae, who now resides in Zambia after losing his farm in Zimbabwe, voiced his doubts about the compensation, particularly because the payments are expected to be made through government bonds. “My advice to farmers is to hold on to your title deeds. They are valid anywhere in the world. The compensation for land improvements alone is very low,” Rae said.

Similarly, Ben Freeth, another former farmer, echoed these concerns. “We’ve heard many times that the government will compensate us, but we know they are not in a position to pay, and they lack the will to do so. Paying through government bonds will be worthless, and very few people will accept such payments.”

Meanwhile, Kudzai Mutisi, an independent pro-government commentator, criticized the decision to compensate the farmers, arguing it was unjust. “There is no justification for compensating these former commercial farmers. They made significant profits from the land they acquired through colonization, not purchase. Compensating them now is irrational and should be stopped.”

Despite the opposition, the government maintains that compensating the farmers could help improve strained relations with Western countries, which imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in part due to the land seizures.