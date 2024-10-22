Support USAfricaLIVE.com

U.S. condemns killings of Mozambique opposition figures, calls for investigation

The U.S. government on Monday strongly condemned the killings of two Mozambican opposition figures over the weekend, urging a “swift and thorough investigation” into the murders, which occurred ahead of planned protests against disputed election results.

The victims, opposition lawyer Elvino Dias and Podemos party official Paulo Guambe, were shot on Saturday after gunmen fired multiple rounds at the car in which they were traveling. The United States joined the European Union and Portugal, Mozambique’s former colonial power, in condemning the attacks and demanding accountability.

In a statement, the U.S. State Department said, “The United States condemns the killings of lawyer Elvino Dias and Podemos parliamentary candidate Paulo Guambe in Mozambique. We join the calls made by all four of Mozambique’s national political parties in urging a swift and thorough investigation.”

The incident took place as Mozambique remains on edge following its October 9 national election, with final results expected soon. Early returns indicate that the ruling Frelimo party, in power since the country’s independence in 1975, is poised for another victory. However, opposition parties have alleged widespread electoral fraud, a claim supported by civil society groups and election observers. Frelimo denies the accusations.

On Monday, October 21, 2024, police in Maputo responded with teargas and live ammunition to disperse protesters who had gathered at the site of the shooting. The demonstrations followed heightened tensions stemming from the disputed election results.

As the largest bilateral donor to Mozambique, contributing over $560 million annually in assistance, the U.S. has a vested interest in the country’s stability. Washington urged Mozambique’s state institutions, political leaders, and citizens to address electoral disputes “peacefully and lawfully,” rejecting violence and inflammatory rhetoric.

(AFP)

