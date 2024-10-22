Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Cameroon’s President reappears after several weeks of absence amid health speculation

Cameroon’s 91-year-old President, Paul Biya, made his first public appearance in six weeks, quelling widespread speculation about his health. His prolonged absence had fueled persistent rumors of his death, which have circulated intermittently for over two decades.

On Monday afternoon, state television aired footage of Biya arriving at the airport in the capital, Yaoundé, following a flight from Switzerland. The president, in his trademark neat and conservative suit, appeared in good health. His reappearance followed a government-imposed media ban on discussing his health, which was classified as a matter of national security.

Biya, who has been in power since 1982, was last seen on September 8, attending the China-Africa Summit in Beijing. Since then, mounting public pressure prompted government officials to dismiss rumors of his death, insisting that the president was in good health and on a private visit to Geneva, a city he frequents.

Upon landing in Yaoundé, Biya was greeted by state officials and members of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM). The visible mobilisation of supporters along some streets in the capital appeared to be a deliberate effort to end speculation surrounding his well-being.

Biya’s return may reignite discussions within his CPDM party about him seeking another seven-year term in next year’s presidential election. While he has not yet confirmed his candidacy, critics suggest his recent political maneuvers indicate an intention to tighten the party’s longstanding grip on power. His supporters, who affectionately refer to him as the “Lion Man,” remain hopeful for his continued leadership.

(Reuters)

