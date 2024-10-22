Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Enugu State Governor flags off Nortra tractor assembly plant and service centre

Enugu State Governor flags off Nortra tractor assembly plant and service centre

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, today (22, October, 2024), inaugurated the construction of the Nortra Tractor Assembly Plant and Service Centre in Enugu, marking a pivotal moment for the state’s economic and agricultural development. The project, in partnership with Denmark’s ODK Group, is set to boost job creation, stimulate local production, and drive agricultural transformation within the state.

Dr. Mbah expressed optimism about the project, highlighting that it aligns with his administration’s vision to expand Enugu’s economy from its current $4.4 billion to $30 billion. Of the 1,000 tractors set to be introduced, 800 will be assembled locally, reinforcing Enugu’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation and development.

“Our administration is fully committed to supporting this partnership by providing essential infrastructure, ensuring security, and creating a favourable investment environment,” Mbah said. He further assured that investors would benefit from local talent, streamlined policies, and the necessary utilities for the long-term success of the venture.

The assembly plant is poised to position Enugu as a leader in agricultural modernization, attracting further investment and fostering sustainable growth in the region.

