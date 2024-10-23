Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Nigeria: Asari Dokubo urges FG to release Nnamdi Kanu amid Southeast insecurity

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: Asari Dokubo urges FG to release Nnamdi Kanu amid Southeast insecurity

Asari Dokubo, a former militant leader and outspoken activist, has urged the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), criticizing the government’s failure to address the growing security crisis in the southeast.

Dokubo expressed strong dissatisfaction with the authorities’ approach, arguing that it is unjustifiable to keep Kanu in detention while violence and instability continue to escalate in the region. He emphasized that the government’s inability to protect lives and property in the southeast should prompt a reassessment of its strategy, including considering Kanu’s release as part of broader efforts to restore peace and stability.

Nnamdi Kanu has been in government custody since his arrest in 2021, despite ongoing calls for his release from supporters and various groups in the southeast, who view his continued detention as exacerbating the region’s unrest.

You Might Also Like

Nigeria’s President and fairy tales about night-time ‘security’ strolls. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa

South-West, run, Ganduje is coming. By Suyi Ayodele

Kenya: Kahawa West building collapse triggers evacuation following safety concerns

Kenya: Gachagua accuses President Ruto of orchestrating persecution following impeachment

U.S. condemns killings of Mozambique opposition figures, calls for investigation

Share This Article
Previous Article Enugu State Governor flags off Nortra tractor assembly plant and service centre Enugu State Governor flags off Nortra tractor assembly plant and service centre
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Enugu State Governor flags off Nortra tractor assembly plant and service centre
BUSINESS

Enugu State Governor flags off Nortra tractor assembly plant and service centre

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
The coming of AI and a peep into the future. By Abdu Rafiu
Nigeria’s President and fairy tales about night-time ‘security’ strolls. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa
South-West, run, Ganduje is coming. By Suyi Ayodele
Kenya: Kahawa West building collapse triggers evacuation following safety concerns
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?