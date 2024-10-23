Nigeria: Asari Dokubo urges FG to release Nnamdi Kanu amid Southeast insecurity

Asari Dokubo, a former militant leader and outspoken activist, has urged the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), criticizing the government’s failure to address the growing security crisis in the southeast.

Dokubo expressed strong dissatisfaction with the authorities’ approach, arguing that it is unjustifiable to keep Kanu in detention while violence and instability continue to escalate in the region. He emphasized that the government’s inability to protect lives and property in the southeast should prompt a reassessment of its strategy, including considering Kanu’s release as part of broader efforts to restore peace and stability.

Nnamdi Kanu has been in government custody since his arrest in 2021, despite ongoing calls for his release from supporters and various groups in the southeast, who view his continued detention as exacerbating the region’s unrest.