African leaders call for global reforms at BRICS summit

At the ongoing BRICS summit in Russia, African leaders took the stage on Wednesday to highlight key global issues, focusing on the need for comprehensive reforms in the international system. Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the BRICS coalition has recently expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia have formally applied for membership, with numerous other countries expressing interest.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi emphasized the widening challenges facing developing nations, pointing out that the failures of the current international system go beyond political and security issues to encompass economic and developmental concerns. “International developments have shown that the shortcomings of the current international system are not limited to political and security issues, but extend to economic and development issues,” el-Sisi stated. He cited the growing debt crisis and lack of adequate funding as significant barriers to rapid economic progress in these countries. Egypt, he added, prioritizes efforts to ensure the global community understands its critical role in supporting development.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa echoed these concerns, calling for urgent reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO). He advocated for a “recalibration of trade rules to enable industrialisation,” emphasizing the need for stronger cooperation among BRICS members. “We must intensify cooperation amongst BRICS members by launching common development programmes in the fields of exports, industrial cooperation, and technology exchange,” Ramaphosa said. He also voiced deep concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the Middle East, urging an immediate ceasefire and the recognition of Palestinian self-determination.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed contributed to the call for global reforms, focusing on the United Nations Security Council. He argued that it was crucial to address the concerns of developing countries and ensure their representation in global governance. “Together, we can champion reforms that address the concerns of developing nations and ensure that their voices are heard on the global stage,” said Ahmed. “This is not just about representation. It is about justice, equity, and ensuring that all nations can contribute to global governance.”

The summit, which spans three days, marks the largest gathering of global leaders in Russia in recent decades. It comes at a critical juncture, as many Western nations attempt to isolate Moscow over its involvement in Ukraine.

