“Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, eminent scholar, strong voice for democracy” – family’s tribute

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The family of the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (1941-2024) issued today, October 25, 2024, a formal announcement of his death and a tribute:

With a profound sense of sadness and deep grief, the family of distinguished Professor Humphrey Nwosu announces his death at the age of 83.

He was an eminent scholar of political science and public administration, statesman, and a strong voice for democracy.

He served as Chairman of Nigeria’s National Electoral Commission (NEC), from 1989 to 1993. To millions of Nigerian citizens, he remains a hero for helping establish the country’s recent democratic foundation.

In his academic career, he tutored and mentored many Nigerian leaders, business professionals, and politicians, leaving a lasting impact on the nation’s goals of development and unity.

After his early education, remarkably, in 1966, he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Political Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. (First Class Honors).

In 1973, he graduated with a Masters Degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. (Magna Cum Laude).

In 1976, he graduated with a Doctorate Degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, (Magna Cum Laude).

Between 1966 to 1970, he was Public Relations Officer for Shell BP and later worked at the Biafran Petroleum Management Board. 1970 to 1972, he served as an Assistant Lecturer of Political Science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

From 1986 to 1988, he served as Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters; Commissioner of Agriculture for Anambra State, Nigeria.

He is the author of several publications and books, including ‘Laying the Foundation for Nigeria’s Democracy: My Account of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election and its Annulment ‘ – released in 2008; ‘Political Authority and the Nigerian Civil Service’ – released in 1977.

While we mourn the passing of our patriarch, we are also consoled by his courageous lifetime of service and sacrifice which left indelible footprints on Nigeria’s political landscape and quest for democracy. The elections of June 12, 1993 elections were adjudged both locally and internationally as the most credible, free and fair in the history of the country.

Prof. Nwosu will be remembered, too, for philanthropy and exemplified his title ‘óka ome” for his generosity and attraction of community development achievements to his community of Ajalli (Ujari) in Orumba North Local Government of Anambra State.

Prof. Nwosu lived as a cherished family man, loving husband, great father and grandfather.

He was born on October 2, 1941 to the family of the late Eze Nwosu Nwafor (Eze V of Ajalli) and Grace Uzoaku Nwafor.

He died on October 20, 2024, following a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mrs. Stella Nwosu, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, brothers, numerous nephews, nieces and in-laws.

Funeral event and celebration of life will be announced soon.

May he rest in peace!

Signed: Engr. Nnaemeka Humphrey Nwosu (For the Family). NHNwosu12@Gmail.com