Col. Abubakar Umar on Prof. Nwosu during June 12, 1993 battle for democracy

Col. Abubakar Umar on Prof. Nwosu during June 12, 1993 battle for democracy

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Col. Abubakar Umar (rtd) former Governor of Kaduna State of Nigeria on the late Prof. Nwosu’s roles in the June 12, 1993 electoral battle for democracy:

"I received the painful news (in October 2024) of the passing of Professor Humphrey Nwosu.

I met Prof Nwosu at the Presidential villa,Aso Rock, Abuja  during the June 12 Presidential election crisis.  I found him to be an honest,dutiful and self-effacing INEC Chairman.

He supervised the conduct of the freest and fairest Presidential election (in Nigeria) on June 12,1993 and fought tenaciously and valiantly to avert the annulment of the results of that election even at the risk of his life.

He lost that battle and watched helplessly as his work was trashed on 26 June,1993 when the military annulled the election results.

I bear witness that Professor Nwosu vehemently disagreed with that decision and honourably retired, in protest.

Nigeria has lost a great citizen,an intellectual giant, an honest and dedicated public servant.

May God have mercy on his soul. May He grant the fortitude to bear his loss.”

