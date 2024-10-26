Support USAfricaLIVE.com

France faces legal scrutiny over alleged role in Rwandan genocide

France is facing allegations of “complicity” in the 1994 genocide against the minority Tutsi population and moderate Hutus in Rwanda. In a landmark hearing, the Paris Administrative Court began on Thursday, October 24, 2024, to address a request from several survivor associations to investigate the French government’s involvement in the genocide.

The plaintiffs aim to demonstrate that France provided tacit support for the events unfolding during the genocide through a defense agreement, illegal arms deliveries, and the abandonment of civilians. They are seeking $540 million in reparations for the victims.

France has long been accused of supporting the Hutu government in power during the 100-day killing spree orchestrated by Hutu extremists. While previous criminal proceedings on this matter were unsuccessful, this marks the first time the issue is being considered by an administrative court.

The French government, however, contends that it does not have jurisdiction in this case. The genocide resulted in the deaths of over a million individuals and concluded only when the Tutsi-led Rwanda Patriotic Front, led by current President Paul Kagame, defeated the Hutu army and prompted millions of Hutu civilians to flee into exile.

French President Emmanuel Macron has previously acknowledged that France and its allies had the capacity to halt the genocide but lacked the will to intervene. The court is expected to issue its ruling on November 14.

