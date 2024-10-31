USAfrion: Reform Nigeria’s EFCC for transparency and accountability. By Kester Ezuma

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Dr. Kester Ezuma, a human rights activist based in the United States, is a contributor to USAfricaLive.com

As Nigeria continues to confront persistent corruption and financial crime, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stands as the nation’s front-line defense against those undermining our economic integrity. But despite its crucial role, the EFCC has struggled with its image, and much of this perception problem is tied to professionalism, transparency, and even its own internal practices.

To gain public trust and fulfill its mandate effectively, the EFCC needs structural reform, enhanced autonomy, and a renewed focus on accountability.

The EFCC was established in 2003, following pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to take aggressive action against financial crimes. Its primary mission includes investigating and prosecuting economic crimes such as embezzlement, money laundering, and fraud. But despite its importance, the agency is often viewed as lacking professionalism and transparency. Many Nigerians have voiced concerns over the agency’s seeming favoritism towards influential individuals, while the average Nigerian faces the full extent of the law, often with ruthless enforcement.

This perception is further exacerbated by the EFCC’s appearance, agents often lack a standardized, professional dress code that inspires trust. Unlike task forces in the US and other nations, which prioritize consistent, authoritative uniforms, the EFCC’s approach makes it difficult for the public to regard them as a serious anti-corruption body. For an agency with such high-stakes responsibilities, every detail, including appearance, matters.

Biased Prosecution: The EFCC’s Uneven Focus on Offenders

One significant criticism is that the EFCC is quick to target minor offenders while hesitating to prosecute high-profile cases.

Nigerians have witnessed this selective prosecution time and again: wealthy individuals and influential politicians are often treated with leniency, and investigations involving them are either delayed or result in unsatisfactory penalties. In contrast, individuals with minor infractions face harsher, more immediate penalties. This disparity in enforcement not only undermines the EFCC’s legitimacy but sends a damaging message to the public that the powerful are untouchable.

The recent case of an ex-governor accused of misappropriating state funds is a glaring example. Despite strong evidence, the ex-governor managed to evade prosecution due to political connections. Such cases set a precedent that weakens the EFCC’s credibility and makes it difficult for citizens to trust the agency to pursue justice impartially.

Drawing from International Best Practices

The Nigerian government can look to the United States for examples of how to strengthen the EFCC. US agencies like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) operate with a high degree of transparency and professionalism, bolstered by robust safety protocols and clear accountability standards. The FBI’s case records and updates, accessible to the public, provide transparency that fosters confidence in the agency’s work. By comparison, the EFCC lacks these systems, which makes it difficult for Nigerians to track progress on important cases.

The Nigerian government should consider implementing similar protocols for the EFCC. Public access to case records, updates, and outcomes would help demonstrate that justice is being served and would prevent influential individuals from manipulating outcomes behind closed doors.

Dangers Faced by EFCC Agents: The Hidden Cost of Fighting Corruption

Another aspect often overlooked in discussions of EFCC reform is the real danger its agents face. Several EFCC officers have allegedly faced threats, intimidation, and even assassination attempts in retaliation for their investigations into politically connected individuals. One EFCC insider, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that agents frequently operate in fear of reprisal from those they are investigating.

This fear parallels what law enforcement officials in other high-risk countries face. In Mexico, for example, police officers are often targets of organized crime. Just as these countries have taken steps to protect their anti-corruption and anti-crime agents, Nigeria must ensure that EFCC officers are protected from intimidation and harm. Enhanced security protocols and a dedicated protection unit could go a long way in providing a safe work environment for agents, enabling them to pursue cases without fear of retribution.

Empowering the EFCC Through Legislative and Operational Reforms

If Nigeria is to curb corruption effectively, the EFCC must be granted greater independence and resources. Currently, the agency is heavily influenced by political considerations, which restricts its ability to act independently. Strengthening the EFCC would require granting it more autonomy, increasing funding, and allowing it to operate as a truly independent body, similar to the Office of Inspector General (OIG) in the US which conducts its investigations and prosecutions with minimal political interference.

Moreover, the EFCC would benefit from additional legislative reforms that broaden its mandate and establish stricter guidelines on internal accountability. Parliament should consider passing reforms that equip the EFCC with comprehensive investigative tools and allow it to operate independently of political influence. By doing so, the government can help the EFCC fulfill its mandate more effectively and protect the agency from political meddling.

Recommendations for a Stronger, More Transparent EFCC

The EFCC can no longer operate under the status quo if it aims to gain public trust and fulfill its mission. Here are some key recommendations:

Establish a Professional Uniform for Agents: This would immediately improve the agency’s image, making it appear as a professional task force. A standardized uniform reflects unity, authority, and seriousness in the agency’s operations. Implement Transparency Measures: The EFCC should maintain an open, publicly accessible database of ongoing cases, similar to those maintained by the DOJ and FBI. Transparency would build trust and hold the agency accountable. Provide Enhanced Security for EFCC Staff: Given the risk associated with tackling high-level corruption, the government must prioritize the safety of EFCC personnel through special security measures and protective protocols. Empower the EFCC with Legal Reforms: The Nigerian government should grant the EFCC greater autonomy and protection from political interference, similar to independent agencies in developed nations. Expand Public Awareness of EFCC’s Mandate: The EFCC needs a public relations campaign that educates Nigerians on its role and goals, helping the public understand what to expect from the agency.

A Vision for a Reformed EFCC: Toward True Autonomy and Accountability

For Nigeria to confront corruption effectively, the EFCC must become genuinely autonomous, free from undue political influence, and empowered with a clear operational framework that holds its agents accountable. This framework should integrate robust protocols for transparency, increased professionalism, and additional protections for its field agents who risk their safety to investigate high-level corruption cases. A reformed EFCC that embodies these values would be a formidable force in Nigeria’s anti-corruption battle.

Achieving this transformation requires legislative and administrative action. The Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives have the responsibility and authority to establish reforms that would enhance the EFCC’s operational integrity, protecting it from political manipulation and ensuring that it operates with a focus on public interest rather than power dynamics. These reforms should also emphasize public accountability through case transparency and reporting structures that foster trust in the agency’s ability to serve the Nigerian people impartially.

Only with these essential changes can the EFCC build the credibility and independence it needs to pursue justice effectively, addressing corruption at every level of society. This call to action is urgent; a reformed EFCC is not only a necessity for Nigeria’s present but also a beacon of hope for a future free from the entrenched corruption that has long hampered the nation’s progress.

To strengthen Nigeria’s fight against corruption and uphold public confidence, it is essential that the EFCC remains free from misuse by powerful politicians or influential individuals. It is troubling when the agency’s authority is misapplied to target or victimize average citizens who lack financial or social resources. Such actions not only damage the EFCC’s credibility but also deepen public mistrust. Ensuring that the agency cannot be used as a weapon against disadvantaged citizens is a critical step in reforming EFCC’s law enforcement landscape.

Additionally, all EFCC personnel must undergo thorough, specialized training to enhance their investigative techniques.

Effective training in ethical investigative procedures will equip agents with the skills needed to conduct transparent, thorough investigations and prevent the wrongful detainment of innocent individuals. Unfortunately, there are frequent reports of citizens being apprehended under dubious pretenses, only to be told that their release depends on a “bail” payment from family members.

This practice is unethical, and it undermines the fundamental principles of justice that the EFCC is meant to uphold. The agency must publicly denounce this behavior, ensuring all Nigerians understand that bail should not be a financial transaction and that any demand for money in exchange for release is illegal and punishable.

A stronger public stance by the EFCC’s leadership, especially from the Executive Chairman, Olanipekun Olukayode, would be instrumental in restoring public faith in the institution. By committing to transparency and enforcing strict adherence to the agency’s mission, the Chairman can address allegations of corruption within the organization. Rooting out “bad eggs” who exploit their position for personal gain should be a top priority. Reforms that promote transparency and accountability will help align the EFCC’s operations with the ethics and principles essential for fair and just law enforcement.

The EFCC plays a critical role in Nigeria’s development by fighting economic crimes, but without internal accountability and transparency, its mission cannot be fully realized. Citizens must be reassured that the EFCC is working in their interest and not simply serving as a tool for the powerful. A renewed commitment to professionalism and accountability can enable the agency to fulfill its true purpose, fostering an environment where justice is accessible to all, regardless of social or economic status.

Conclusion: A Vision for a Reformed EFCC

For Nigeria to combat the pervasive problem of corruption effectively, it must reform the EFCC to become a professional, transparent, and autonomous institution. The EFCC’s mission is vital to the future of Nigeria, but it cannot succeed without substantial changes that improve public confidence, operational transparency, and agent safety. This call for reform is not just about strengthening the agency but about laying a foundation for a more just and equitable Nigeria. The Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives must prioritize these reforms if they are to leave a legacy of true accountability and justice for future generations.

Only by equipping the EFCC to operate transparently and independently can Nigeria hope to create a government that serves all its people, not just the powerful. We have reached a crucial point in our nation’s history where inaction is no longer an option. The call for reform is urgent, and with it, the hope for a Nigeria free from the shackles of corruption and economic exploitation.

The EFCC’s independence in name contrasts with the reality of its operations, where political influence continues to shape its actions, decisions, and overall approach.

Despite being established as an independent agency, the EFCC often faces constraints when dealing with high-profile cases, where political intervention complicates the process and may even lead to an inconsistent application of justice. Such political influence is a primary obstacle to achieving the EFCC’s foundational mission of combating corruption transparently and equitably.