Ghana presidential candidate Akua Donkor passes away weeks before election

Akua Donkor, the founder and presidential candidate of Ghana’s Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has passed away ahead of the December 7 election. She died on the evening of Monday, October 28, at a hospital in Accra, Ghana’s capital, according to local media.

DEATH OF 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE- MADAM AKUA DONKOR pic.twitter.com/vxP3VrTvSz — Electoral Commission Of Ghana (@ECGhanaOfficial) October 29, 2024

Background and Health Struggles

At 72, Donkor was one of only two female presidential candidates in the race, alongside Nana Frimpomaa of the Convention People’s Party (CPP). She had been diagnosed with abdominal complications on Saturday, October 26. Initially treated at a hospital in eastern Ghana, she was later released to recuperate at home. However, on Monday, her condition deteriorated, and she was transferred to a major hospital in Accra. Her running mate, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, visited her that day and was informed of her passing at around 10 p.m.

Implications for the Presidential Election

Under Ghana’s electoral laws, political parties have ten days to nominate a replacement candidate if a presidential nominee passes away after formal nomination. In such cases, the election date can be postponed by up to 21 days to allow time for an updated ballot. However, the death of an independent candidate does not affect the election schedule.

With just over a month remaining before election day, the Ghanaian Electoral Commission has sufficient time to implement any necessary adjustments should the GFP nominate a replacement. Donkor’s running mate, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi—a well-known radio host in Ghana—has expressed his interest in stepping forward as the GFP’s new presidential candidate.

Akua Donkor’s Legacy and Political Journey

Donkor was a respected figure in Ghana, known for her contributions as a cocoa farmer and her advocacy for women’s rights and agricultural development. Born in Ghana’s Ashanti region in February 1956, she founded the Ghana Freedom Party to champion the rights of the underprivileged. Despite facing initial barriers to candidacy in 2012 and 2016 due to nomination requirements, Donkor qualified for the presidential race in 2020 and placed 11th. Her dedication to the GFP and her tireless advocacy work leave a lasting legacy in Ghanaian politics.