BREAKING NEWS: Botswana's opposition ends BDP 56-year rule in general election

BREAKING NEWS: Botswana's opposition ends BDP 56-year rule in general election

After 58 years in power, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has faced a significant electoral defeat, marking the end of its nearly six-decade rule that began shortly after independence from the United Kingdom.

In a surprising turn, the BDP trailed in fourth place in parliamentary elections, a clear signal of voter discontent and a resounding victory for the main opposition party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Partial results show the UDC with a strong lead, positioning its candidate, Duma Boko, as the likely next president of Botswana—a southern African nation recognized as one of the world’s largest producers of mined diamonds.

This is a developing story, check back later…

