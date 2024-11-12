Five key priorities for Botswana’s new President Duma Boko

Following a historic political shift in Botswana, newly inaugurated President Duma Boko has outlined an ambitious agenda for his administration, marking the end of nearly six decades of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) governance. Boko’s inauguration ceremony on Friday attracted regional leaders, including Zimbabwe’s and Namibia’s presidents, and South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Prominent South African opposition leader Julius Malema, who once faced a ban from Botswana under former President Ian Khama, also attended, signaling a new era of diplomacy. Malema wore a blue tie symbolizing Boko’s Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) party, in contrast to Mashatile’s red tie representing the colors of the former BDP government.

As President, Boko faces the challenge of addressing Botswana’s economic issues, security reforms, corruption, and international relations. Here are his top five priorities:

1. Revitalizing the Economy

Botswana’s economy has struggled due to declining diamond revenues and competition from synthetic stones. Outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi admitted the nation’s financial troubles during his concession speech. Boko’s UDC party has pledged to stimulate economic growth, targeting an impressive 10% growth rate and promising to generate up to 500,000 jobs over the next five years through economic diversification. As a nod to his commitment to the elderly, Boko also pledged to double monthly pension payments from 830 pula to 1,800 pula by the end of November.

2. Reaching a New Diamond Agreement

A cornerstone of Botswana’s economy, the diamond industry needs stability, and Boko has made it a priority to renegotiate terms with De Beers. While Masisi had proposed a 50% share increase for the government in diamonds from Debswana, the joint venture with De Beers, the deal stalled amid strained relations. Boko now aims to address De Beers’ concerns and establish “a durable, sustainable agreement,” with analysts hopeful that this could reinvigorate the economy.

3. Stabilizing Security Forces

Under Masisi, the Directorate on Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) became fractured, with loyalties split due to a longstanding feud between Masisi and former President Khama. Some rogue DISS members disrupted government operations, interfering with investigations by Botswana’s Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime. Boko has pledged to unify security forces, restore their focus, and ensure they operate within their mandates.

4. Combating Corruption

Corruption concerns have surged in recent years, with a 2022 Afrobarometer survey indicating that public perceptions of corruption have worsened. Allegations of favoritism in awarding contracts, particularly to firms linked to the Masisi family, have raised concerns. An official from the UDC reported that as the BDP saw election results turning against them, officials began shredding documents linked to questionable contracts. Boko faces the task of aligning civil servants with his reform agenda and bolstering public confidence in anti-corruption institutions. Although prosecutions fall outside his direct authority, he is expected to support high-profile corruption cases and foster renewed trust in the judiciary. In a gesture of goodwill, Boko urged citizens to support Masisi, saying, “We can’t allow ourselves to be drawn into squabbles.”

5. Strengthening Regional Relations

Boko intends to streamline residency for Zimbabwean expatriates, many of whom lack proper documentation. With the country hosting a significant Zimbabwean workforce, only surpassed by South Africa, this initiative aims to enable them to work legally, thereby reducing crime linked to lack of employment options. Furthermore, Boko plans to revisit Botswana’s restrictive policies on importing South African fresh produce, which were intended to boost local agriculture but have strained relations with South Africa. South Africa’s Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen expressed optimism about improved trade relations under Boko’s leadership, especially as the new president has developed connections with a broad spectrum of South African political figures.

President Boko also spoke to the need for national unity, encouraging citizens to believe in a brighter future. He concluded his inaugural address by saying, “I want to say to you, my fellow citizens, dare to dream about a brighter tomorrow, and let’s walk there together.”