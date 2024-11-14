Family conflicts and how to resolve those. By Emeka Abuadinma

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

In terms of achieving peace through conflict-resolution making mechanisms is important to allow the parties to communicate their most important needs

We need to consider the mechanisms and motivations behind conflict resolution. Conflicts arise when individuals or groups have incompatible goals, interests, or values. These disagreements can stem from various sources, such as cultural differences or affirmation, greed, land dispute, resource competition, or misunderstandings.

Despite the diverse origins of conflicts, they are often resolved through communication, community meetings like Umunna, compromise, and understanding because resolving conflict benefits all parties involved. (Nwanne enwe bu edi)

Firstly, one of the primary reasons conflicts are resolved is the desire for peace and stability. Prolonged conflict can lead to stress, anxiety, and, in extreme cases, violence sometimes leading to death, which disrupts communities and damages relationships. (People generally seek harmony in their lives, preferring to focus on productive and fulfilling activities rather than remain in stressful situations. Resolution restores balance and enables individuals to collaborate and coexist peacefully. (Onye a juru aju anaghi a ju onwe ya,)

Secondly, the concept of mutual benefit plays a significant role in a family conflict, as families fight and disagree and untimely resolve the conflict as family’s do. In many cases, conflicting parties realize that working together is more advantageous than staying at odds. By resolving disagreements, they can cooperate and share resources, knowledge, or support, which ultimately benefits all involved. Compromise, often essential in conflict resolution, allows each party to feel heard and respected, fostering cooperation that can lead to long-term solutions and positive outcomes. (Okuko ghara kwom,o were gini wee zuo umuya)

Another important aspect of family conflict is communication. (Som adina) Open dialogue allows people to express their thoughts, feelings, and perspectives. Through communication, individuals can gain insight into the root causes of disagreements, (Akpaa-akpa alaa n’ute) often revealing misunderstandings or misinterpretations that can be cleared up once discussed. Active listening and empathy are essential here, as they help individuals recognize the experiences and needs of others, which can create common ground and pave the way for reconciliation.

The fact is that (Dimkpa na-akari ‘don’t be silly) and (Ezi-Okwu bu ndu) conflicts disagreements are resolved because of the need for peace, the pursuit of mutual benefit, and the power of communication to guide people toward resolution. By addressing conflicts constructively, individuals and groups create an environment that fosters growth, cooperation, and harmony, which are essential for personal and social well-being of everybody as a win-win situation.