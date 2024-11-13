Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Libyan protesters shut oil valves, demand release of kidnapped security chief

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, residents of Zintan, Libya, escalated their protest over the abduction of Brigadier General Mustafa al-Whayshi, head of the Central Security Department, by shutting down key oil distribution valves. Al-Whayshi was reportedly kidnapped last Wednesday by unidentified captors, with local leaders attributing the incident to the Dbeibah government and the Presidential Council.

The protests quickly intensified as armed vehicles filled the streets of Zintan, while demonstrators closed valves linking the Sharara and El Feel oil fields to the Zawiya refinery—a critical site for Libya’s oil exports. The Zawiya refinery processes roughly 350,000 barrels of oil per day, representing nearly one-third of Libya’s oil production capacity.

Protesters have also blocked major roads, set tires ablaze, and called for the immediate release of al-Whayshi, warning that further actions will follow if their demands are not met.

Libyan intelligence officials have denounced the kidnapping, describing it as part of a “broader climate of intimidation” targeting national security investigations, especially those focused on militia activities and corruption. Abductions of public figures, including civil servants and judges, have become an increasingly concerning tactic in Libya, frequently used to suppress investigations into corruption and militia influence.

The protesters in Zintan, now gaining support across the region, stand resolute, insisting that such incidents jeopardize both national security and Libya’s economic stability.

