Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Violence continues to escalate in Haiti as gangs exploit political crisis, limiting humanitarian access

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Violence continues to escalate in Haiti as gangs exploit political crisis, limiting humanitarian access

Tensions continue to rise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as violent clashes have erupted once again, sending residents into panic and forcing many to seek refuge from the chaos.

The medical organization Doctors Without Borders reported a serious incident where police and vigilantes attacked one of their ambulances, slashing its tires, deploying tear gas on medical personnel, and executing at least two patients.

While Haiti has long struggled with instability and violence, this past week has seen an intensification, with gangs seizing the political turmoil as an opportunity for a power grab. On Sunday, the country’s transitional council dismissed interim Prime Minister Garry Conille, appointing businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as his replacement.

Adding to the unrest, gangs reportedly targeted three U.S. airline planes from Spirit, JetBlue, and American Airlines, opening fire as they landed and took off from Port-au-Prince. A Spirit flight attendant sustained injuries, and the airline’s plane suffered bullet damage.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In response, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration imposed a 30-day flight restriction on U.S. airlines flying to Haiti. American Airlines has since announced a suspension of its flights until February. The United Nations has also temporarily halted its flights to Port-au-Prince, severely limiting humanitarian aid access and personnel on the ground.

As the violence isolates Haiti further, the country faces critical shortages of humanitarian aid, with the nation teetering on the brink of famine.

“We call for an end to the escalating violence, to allow for safe, sustained, and unimpeded humanitarian access,” U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric urged on Tuesday.

You Might Also Like

Ridley Scott revives ‘Gladiator’ with Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington in starring roles

EFCC money laundering case: Witnesses deny direct dealings with Former Governor Obiano

Influential U.S House Republican charged with being drunk at Airport

USAfrica: Nigeria’s blunder of detained minors. By Amarike Akpoke

Family conflicts and how to resolve those. By Emeka Abuadinma

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Ridley Scott revives 'Gladiator' with Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington in starring roles Ridley Scott revives ‘Gladiator’ with Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington in starring roles
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Ridley Scott revives 'Gladiator' with Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington in starring roles
ENTERTAINMENT

Ridley Scott revives ‘Gladiator’ with Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington in starring roles

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
EFCC money laundering case: Witnesses deny direct dealings with Former Governor Obiano
Influential U.S House Republican charged with being drunk at Airport
USAfrica: Nigeria’s blunder of detained minors. By Amarike Akpoke
Family conflicts and how to resolve those. By Emeka Abuadinma
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?