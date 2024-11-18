The Unbroken Spirit: Haiti’s journey from Vertières to a united future. By Jean Okechukwu Pillard

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Haiti’s former diplomat, Ambassador Jean Okechukwu Pillard, contributes editorial viewpoints to USAfricaLive.com. The following perspective is from Ambassador Pillard’s speech delivered today at the APPG for Haiti meeting at the House of Lords, in London, UK,

My Lords, distinguished members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Haiti, esteemed guests, and friends,

I stand before you today, not in any official capacity, but as a proud son of Haiti—a nation shaped by resilience and defined by the unbreakable spirit of a people who have endured storms but never surrendered. I offer my deepest gratitude to Lord Griffiths of Burry Port for his unwavering dedication. Your efforts ensure that Haiti’s story, and its enduring struggle, remain in the global conscience.

As we commemorate the 220th anniversary of the Bataille de Vertières—the decisive battle where Haiti’s revolutionary forces, led by General Jean-Jacques Dessalines, defeated Napoleon’s mighty army commanded by General Rochambeau—we are reminded that the true cost of our independence was not simply a ransom paid in gold, but the countless lives lost in the fight for freedom.





Haiti, the first Black republic, the first African (heritage) nation to break the chains of slavery and colonial rule, began its revolution with over 600,000 enslaved souls. By the time our victory was won, nearly half had perished. This was the heaviest price—a cost measured not in currency, but in the blood, tears, and sacrifices of those who chose liberty over life itself.

In the face of unimaginable odds, powerful empires sought to crush our spirit. To halt our quest for freedom, brutal measures—executions by firing squad, drownings, and hangings—were used against us. Yet, these methods only deepened our resolve. The courage of our ancestors was a flame that no amount of cruelty could extinguish, inspiring them to rise above fear and defy oppression.

As we approach the 200th anniversary of the independence debt—a ransom equivalent to tens of billions of dollars extracted to recognize our hard-won freedom—let us not forget that this was merely the second price exacted from us. The world, reluctant to accept the audacity of a Black nation standing free, demanded that we pay for our liberty—an act of economic subjugation disguised as diplomacy. Yet, the heaviest chains we broke were not financial, but those of oppression and enforced servitude.

Haiti’s struggle was never against a single nation, but against a system that sought to make an example of us for daring to challenge the global order. We have always been forced to fight battles we did not choose, facing forces far mightier than ourselves, simply because we believed in our right to exist in dignity.

Today, Haiti stands at another crossroads, with global changes casting new uncertainties upon us. Shifts in policy and discourse have taken an unflattering turn, with promises to limit programs that benefit our people and rhetoric that undermines our dignity. As we face these new challenges, let us not forget that our ancestors paid in blood for the freedom we now hold. The solution to our struggles will not come from beyond our borders, nor will it be handed to us by others. It must rise from within, powered by the strength of our people at home and across the diaspora. Haiti has always risen against impossible odds, and we must do so again, united and determined.

However, we must also recognize that our greatest challenges are not solely external. At times, we have been tested by internal divisions and shifts that complicate our path forward. The echoes of past discord, like those that once claimed the life of Dessalines, still reverberate today. Too often, it feels as though we are caught in a cycle where old divisions resurface, holding us back from the progress we so desperately seek. But we are not prisoners of our past. We possess the strength to break free from these cycles—not by repeating history, but by forging a new path grounded in unity and shared vision.

Rather than resigning ourselves to a fate where history repeats itself, let us draw lessons from the struggles that came before. True progress can only be achieved when we set aside our differences, coming together as one people, bound by a common dream of a brighter future.

For only in unity will we find the strength to rise and reclaim the promise of a prosperous Haiti.

As we remember Vertières, let us acknowledge that Haiti’s fight for freedom was not solely for ourselves but for all who were bound by the chains of oppression. Our victory reverberated across continents, inspiring hope among our African brothers and sisters who shared our history of bondage. Haiti’s revolution was not just an act of defiance; it was a beacon that illuminated the path toward freedom for oppressed peoples everywhere.

Even here in Britain, where the abolitionist movement was gaining momentum, Haiti’s courage contributed to the moral reckoning that led to the end of slavery in its colonies. Our voices joined a global call for change—a call that resonated even here, where ideals of liberty and justice found renewed strength.

Today, as Haiti faces new challenges, I ask: where is the solidarity that Haiti’s courage once inspired? The fight for dignity, justice, and equality transcends borders. We call for allies in our shared pursuit of justice—not as benefactors, but as equals.

L’union fait la force—in unity, there is strength. This is not merely a Haitian truth; it is a universal one. The fight for Haiti’s survival is not Haiti’s alone—it belongs to every nation that values freedom, human dignity, and justice.

Haitians not only confront struggles at home but also face hardships abroad. Our people journey to foreign lands not to disrupt, but to work hard, support their families, and contribute to the economies they join. Yet, too often, they encounter hostility, forced displacement, and attacks on their dignity—experiences no human being should ever endure. These hardships must not break us but instead strengthen our conviction to build a future rooted in justice and mutual respect.

My Lords, Haiti cannot rise in isolation. Yet, whether the world stands with us or not, Haiti will rise. From the blood-soaked battlefields of Vertières to the streets of Port-au-Prince, we have carried the torch of liberty through the darkest of times. Today, I urge the world: let Haiti’s light continue to burn as a beacon for all who seek justice.

To those who doubt us, to those who believe Haiti is lost, I say—watch us rise. Our spirit, forged in fire and tempered by centuries of struggle, cannot and will not be extinguished. We are not defined by the hardships we endure, but by the triumphs we achieve. Together, let us build a future where Haiti stands strong, united, and free—for the cause of liberty, for the spirit of justice, for a tomorrow that endures.

For Haiti. For freedom. For a future that lasts beyond our lifetimes.

Thank you.