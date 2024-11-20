Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

EU pledges €91 million to boost Cameroon’s infrastructure

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
EU pledges €91 million to boost Cameroon's infrastructure

The European Union has pledged €91 million ($96 million) to Cameroon over the next three years to enhance infrastructure and attract foreign investment. The announcement was made Tuesday during a meeting between Cameroonian government officials and an EU representative in Yaoundé, the country’s capital.

Cameroon’s Minister of the Economy, Alamine Ousmane Mey, stated that the funds would support projects in the energy sector, road infrastructure, and a railway linking Cameroon with neighboring Chad. Additionally, the loan will finance a bridge over the Ntem River, connecting Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

The government is grappling with deteriorating infrastructure and the ongoing separatist conflict in the west, which has claimed over 6,000 lives and displaced more than 760,000 people, according to the International Crisis Group.

The EU has already contributed to major infrastructure projects in Cameroon, including a hydroelectric dam in the center and a bridge linking Cameroon and Chad. The new loan aims to further such initiatives while encouraging private investment.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“Our goal is to bring in more private investors to manage the projects. The EU is assisting us to restructure and manage public finances,” Minister Mey noted.

EU Ambassador Jean-Marc Chataigner emphasized that the loan depends on the government’s effective management of the funds. This follows a recent report by Cameroon’s National Anti-Corruption Commission, which revealed that the country lost over FCFA 114 billion ($184 million) to corruption in 2023.

“The government needs to ensure that enterprises involved in building the infrastructures have full access to the funds,” Chataigner stressed.
(AP)

You Might Also Like

Lula wraps up G20 summit, transfers leadership to South Africa

Tanzania building collapse: rescue efforts intensify as govt vows stern action

Global leaders convene in Brazil for G20 Summit

The unbroken spirit: Haiti’s journey from Vertières to a united future

Fani-Kayode’s fake outrage about Kemi Badenoch. By Olusola Oni

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article General Lagbaja: Rise, deities of vengeance. By Suyi Ayodele General Lagbaja: Rise, deities of vengeance. By Suyi Ayodele
Next Article Lula wraps up G20 summit, transfers leadership to South Africa Lula wraps up G20 summit, transfers leadership to South Africa
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Lula wraps up G20 summit, transfers leadership to South Africa
BUSINESS

Lula wraps up G20 summit, transfers leadership to South Africa

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
General Lagbaja: Rise, deities of vengeance. By Suyi Ayodele
Tanzania building collapse: rescue efforts intensify as govt vows stern action
Global leaders convene in Brazil for G20 Summit
The unbroken spirit: Haiti’s journey from Vertières to a united future
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?