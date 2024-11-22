DRC Prime Minister begins evaluation mission in conflict-ravaged East

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, Judith Suminwa, began an evaluation mission on Friday, November 22, to assess the security situation in the country’s war-torn eastern regions. Accompanied by a large delegation, she landed in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, which, along with neighboring Ituri, has been under a state of siege for three and a half years.

The state of siege, decreed by President Félix Tshisekedi, aimed to restore security by intensifying military operations against armed groups. However, its effectiveness has been widely criticized. Speaking during the visit, Prime Minister Suminwa addressed the delayed implementation of measures intended to mitigate the impact of the siege.

“The president ordered measures last year to ease the state of siege, but not all of them have been enforced. That is why it was crucial for us to come here, engage with the province’s key stakeholders, assess any new developments, and determine how to implement the outstanding measures. We must also explore ways to move beyond what has already been planned,” she said.

Upon her arrival at Goma’s international airport, the Prime Minister was met by protesters voicing frustration over the region’s persistent insecurity. The demonstrators, many of them youth, chanted slogans such as “Down with the state of siege,” reflecting widespread dissatisfaction.

Fiston, a protester, lamented the failure of the siege to meet its objectives. “The president of the Republic himself said he’d enforced the state of siege to restore the state’s authority and chase down rebel groups. Since Goma remains encircled by rebel groups, we don’t see the use of the state of siege,” he said.

Residents of displacement camps in the region have also criticized the lack of tangible improvements. Sifa, a camp resident, highlighted the deteriorating situation. “Since it was enforced, we haven’t seen any significant improvement. All of us here, as residents, suffer in these displacement camps. We ask that the state of siege be lifted. We have a military governor, but we don’t see to what use,” she explained.

The Prime Minister’s mission includes meetings with representatives of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) and a planned visit to Ituri province. Both North Kivu and Ituri have long been plagued by violence, with over 100 armed groups operating in the region and contributing to ongoing instability.

This mission follows previous evaluations of the state of siege, which have similarly drawn attention to the limited progress in restoring peace and stability in the eastern DRC.