Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with new album

Kendrick Lamar delighted fans on Friday, November 22, 2024, with the unexpected release of his latest album, GNX. The 12-track project marks the Grammy-winning rapper’s sixth studio album and his first since 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The surprise album drop adds to a banner year for the 37-year-old artist, who is also set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2024, taking place in New Orleans.

Lamar’s career trajectory has been nothing short of meteoric since his breakout debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, in 2012. Over the years, he has achieved 17 Grammy wins and made history as the first non-classical, non-jazz artist to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN.

The release of GNX caps off a year filled with high-profile achievements. Lamar featured on the chart-topping single “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin, which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also gained widespread attention for “Not Like Us,” a hit born out of his much-discussed rap feud with Drake.

Lamar’s impact is reflected in his seven Grammy nominations for the upcoming awards, including major categories like Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.” He also earned nods for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. In a career milestone, Lamar achieved two simultaneous nominations in the Best Rap Performance category, with “Like That” joining “Not Like Us” as contenders.

GNX has already sparked excitement among fans and critics alike, cementing Lamar’s position as one of the most influential and innovative voices in modern music.