Namibia votes Amid calls for change: Presidential and parliamentary elections underway

Namibia began voting on Wednesday, with the nation poised for potential shifts in leadership and governance.

Approximately 1.4 million citizens—nearly half of Namibia’s population—are registered to cast their votes to elect a president and determine the composition of Parliament for the next five years.

Fifteen candidates are vying for the presidency, including Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the current vice president and candidate for the ruling SWAPO party. Early results from special voting, which included ballots from citizens overseas and members of the armed forces, have already positioned her as the frontrunner.

However, SWAPO, which has held power since Namibia’s independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990, faces increasing public dissatisfaction. High unemployment rates and economic challenges, particularly among the youth, have fueled calls for change.

One of Nandi-Ndaitwah’s key challengers is Panduleni Itula, a former dentist and SWAPO’s strongest competitor in the last election. This time, Itula is running under the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) party. If no candidate secures over 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held—an unprecedented scenario in Namibia’s electoral history.

Polling stations are set to close at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT), with results expected by the weekend.

Namibia, located on Africa’s southwestern coast, was a German colony before falling under South African control after World War I. The Black majority later endured apartheid policies similar to those in South Africa. SWAPO played a pivotal role in the country’s fight for independence.

The election comes amid regional political shifts. In Botswana, the ruling party was ousted in a landslide defeat last month after 58 years in power. Similarly, Mauritius delivered a significant defeat to its incumbent party earlier this month. Meanwhile, Mozambique’s long-dominant Frelimo party retained power in October amid allegations of vote rigging and subsequent protests.

Namibia’s presidency was left vacant earlier this year when President Hage Geingob passed away in February. His vice president, Nangolo Mbumba, assumed the role of head of state.

Issues such as women’s rights—including reproductive health, equal pay, and healthcare—are expected to feature prominently in voter considerations. Namibia, which is home to the Kalahari and Namib deserts, is one of the most sparsely populated countries globally, with just over three million residents in a landmass more than twice the size of Germany.

The country’s arid landscape makes it particularly susceptible to climate shocks. This year, an El Niño-induced drought exacerbated food insecurity, prompting authorities to announce plans to cull hundreds of wild animals to feed struggling communities.

As Namibians head to the polls, the outcome will determine whether the nation continues under SWAPO’s leadership or embarks on a new political path.

