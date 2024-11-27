Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Namibia votes Amid calls for change: Presidential and parliamentary elections underway

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Namibia votes Amid calls for change: Presidential and parliamentary elections underway

Namibia began voting on Wednesday, with the nation poised for potential shifts in leadership and governance.

Approximately 1.4 million citizens—nearly half of Namibia’s population—are registered to cast their votes to elect a president and determine the composition of Parliament for the next five years.

Fifteen candidates are vying for the presidency, including Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the current vice president and candidate for the ruling SWAPO party. Early results from special voting, which included ballots from citizens overseas and members of the armed forces, have already positioned her as the frontrunner.

However, SWAPO, which has held power since Namibia’s independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990, faces increasing public dissatisfaction. High unemployment rates and economic challenges, particularly among the youth, have fueled calls for change.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

One of Nandi-Ndaitwah’s key challengers is Panduleni Itula, a former dentist and SWAPO’s strongest competitor in the last election. This time, Itula is running under the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) party. If no candidate secures over 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held—an unprecedented scenario in Namibia’s electoral history.

Polling stations are set to close at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT), with results expected by the weekend.

Namibia, located on Africa’s southwestern coast, was a German colony before falling under South African control after World War I. The Black majority later endured apartheid policies similar to those in South Africa. SWAPO played a pivotal role in the country’s fight for independence.

The election comes amid regional political shifts. In Botswana, the ruling party was ousted in a landslide defeat last month after 58 years in power. Similarly, Mauritius delivered a significant defeat to its incumbent party earlier this month. Meanwhile, Mozambique’s long-dominant Frelimo party retained power in October amid allegations of vote rigging and subsequent protests.

Namibia’s presidency was left vacant earlier this year when President Hage Geingob passed away in February. His vice president, Nangolo Mbumba, assumed the role of head of state.

Issues such as women’s rights—including reproductive health, equal pay, and healthcare—are expected to feature prominently in voter considerations. Namibia, which is home to the Kalahari and Namib deserts, is one of the most sparsely populated countries globally, with just over three million residents in a landmass more than twice the size of Germany.

The country’s arid landscape makes it particularly susceptible to climate shocks. This year, an El Niño-induced drought exacerbated food insecurity, prompting authorities to announce plans to cull hundreds of wild animals to feed struggling communities.

As Namibians head to the polls, the outcome will determine whether the nation continues under SWAPO’s leadership or embarks on a new political path.
(AP)

You Might Also Like

Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello takes charge of courtroom chaos during arraignment

South African opposition Parties seek revival of Ramaphosa impeachment case

Four bodies retrieve from capsized tourist boat off Egypt’s Red Sea coast

Moana 2’ makes waves at world premiere in London

About 10 children killed in Mozambique election protests

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Digital Pathways for Language and Culture in parts of Nigeria. By Chris Agbedo Digital Pathways for Language and Culture in parts of Nigeria. By Chris Agbedo
Next Article South African opposition Parties seek revival of Ramaphosa impeachment case South African opposition Parties seek revival of Ramaphosa impeachment case
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello takes charge of courtroom chaos during arraignment
NEWS

Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello takes charge of courtroom chaos during arraignment

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
South African opposition Parties seek revival of Ramaphosa impeachment case
Digital Pathways for Language and Culture in parts of Nigeria. By Chris Agbedo
Four bodies retrieve from capsized tourist boat off Egypt’s Red Sea coast
Moana 2’ makes waves at world premiere in London
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?