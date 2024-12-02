Belgium recognizes sex work with full labor rights

Belgium has established a new benchmark in Europe by formally recognizing sex work as a legitimate profession, granting sex workers the same employment rights and protections as those in other sectors.

This landmark legislation, passed in May and enacted this week, allows sex workers to enter formal employment contracts and access essential benefits such as health insurance, pensions, family allowances, maternity leave, and paid vacations.

The legal reform builds on Belgium’s 2022 decision to decriminalize sex work, which narrowed the definition of pimping. This change enabled sex workers to utilize services like banking, insurance, transportation, and accounting without fear of discrimination or legal repercussions.

The new law goes even further, extending labor rights and protections on par with other professions, addressing historical inequities, and creating safer working conditions for sex workers.

Key Provisions and Worker Protections

The legislation guarantees sex workers several fundamental rights, including the ability to refuse clients, set the terms of their services, and halt any act at any time. Employers hiring sex workers are now required to obtain official authorization and pass stringent background checks, ensuring they have no prior convictions for sexual assault, human trafficking, or fraud.

Employers must also maintain hygienic premises, provide necessary safety tools such as hygiene products, and install panic buttons to enhance worker security. Additionally, employers are prohibited from dismissing employees for refusing a client or declining to perform specific acts, reinforcing worker protections.

These measures aim to ensure equitable treatment for sex workers and foster safer environments, marking a significant shift in the industry.

Addressing Long-Standing Challenges

Before the introduction of these labor protections, many sex workers faced significant hardships. According to UTSOPI, Belgium’s sex worker union, workers often felt compelled to continue working late into pregnancy or beyond retirement age due to a lack of financial security.

The inclusion of pensions, unemployment benefits, and other labor rights provides a long-term safety net, offering stability previously unavailable to workers in the industry.

A Transformative Step for the Industry

Advocates have hailed the legislation as revolutionary. Isabelle Jaramillo, coordinator of Espace P, described the reform as a pivotal step toward legitimizing sex work in the eyes of the state while improving conditions for both workers and employers.

Mel Meliciousss, a sex worker and UTSOPI member, celebrated the law’s enactment, stating, “People already working in the industry will be much more protected, and those entering the industry now know what their rights are.”

Criticism and Global Implications

Despite its progressiveness, the law has drawn criticism for not fully addressing the stigma and challenges faced by undocumented sex workers, who remain outside the protections offered by this legislation.

Nevertheless, Belgium’s move represents a significant advancement in integrating comprehensive labor protections into one of the world’s oldest professions, setting a precedent for other nations to follow.