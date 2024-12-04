Ramaphosa reaffirms G20 unity ahead of Trump’s second term

As the world anticipates the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term on January 20, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the G20’s commitment to global cooperation under Trump’s leadership.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ramaphosa emphasized steps being taken to mitigate potential challenges posed by Trump’s “America First” approach. “I think there will be sufficient shock absorbers put in place to enable the G20 to function in a manner that advances the interests of the world. Through the G20, we are not advancing the interests of a single country but those of the global community collectively,” Ramaphosa said.

Trump has signaled a combative foreign policy stance, pledging new tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. Over the weekend, he threatened 100% tariffs on nations in the BRICS bloc—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—if they continue exploring alternatives to the U.S. dollar for international trade. In a social media post, Trump warned these countries to “wave goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. economy” if they pursue such policies.

Ramaphosa confirmed he had reached out to congratulate Trump on his reelection and extended an invitation for a state visit to South Africa. He also expressed hope that Trump would attend the G20 summit in South Africa in late 2025.

“When I spoke to President Trump, I congratulated him and invited him to visit South Africa for a state visit, as well as to attend the G20. Work will now begin to facilitate this. We look forward to welcoming him, especially as the United States assumes the G20 presidency after South Africa in 2025,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africa took over the rotational leadership of the G20 from Brazil on Sunday and will hand it over to the United States at the end of 2025.

(AP)