South Africa eases visa requirements for Nigerian travelers

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced new visa regulations designed to simplify travel for Nigerian tourists and businesspeople. The initiative, part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa, was disclosed during the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu co-chaired the session alongside President Ramaphosa.

According to a press statement issued on December 3, 2024, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Information and Strategy, the relaxed visa policies aim to strengthen ties and promote economic collaboration between the two nations.

Highlights of the Simplified Visa Process:

• Tourist Visas: Nigerian tourists will no longer be required to submit passports when applying for visas to South Africa, making the process more convenient.

• Business Visas: Eligible Nigerian business travelers can now secure five-year multiple-entry visas, facilitating easier movement for those engaging in trade and investment.

“Our efforts to create a favorable environment include simplifying visa processes for Nigerian businesspeople. Qualifying applicants can now receive five-year multiple-entry visas,” President Ramaphosa stated during the session.

Strengthening Economic and Diplomatic Relations

The announcement comes as Nigeria and South Africa celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations. Both leaders emphasized the importance of deepening economic ties and facilitating greater cooperation in trade and investment.

President Ramaphosa highlighted the strong presence of South African companies in Nigeria and reiterated his country’s openness to Nigerian businesses:

“Nigeria hosts a number of South African companies, reflecting our mutual commitment to fostering economic collaboration. However, we must do more to remove constraints to greater investment and address challenges faced by businesses,” he said.

He also reaffirmed South Africa’s dedication to improving the business environment:

“Our government continues its efforts to enhance the ease of doing business. We aim to enable investors to operate, trade, and explore opportunities across various sectors. We look forward to seeing more Nigerian companies investing in South Africa.”

Nigeria’s Broader Diplomatic Agenda

President Tinubu’s visit to South Africa follows a series of international engagements aimed at advancing Nigeria’s strategic interests. Earlier, Tinubu visited France to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on key areas such as agriculture, security, education, health, youth empowerment, innovation, and energy transition.

During discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, Tinubu explored initiatives to enhance youth exchange programs and skill development in automation, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Tinubu’s participation in the BNC underscores his administration’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and building robust partnerships with global allies.