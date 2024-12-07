Will hardships turn Tinubu’s “paradise” into a nation against tyranny? By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa
Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet. Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa, contributor of opinion/commentary In every democracy, the essence of governance is the service of the people. Yet, in Nigeria today, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governance feels more like an experiment in authoritarianism cloaked in democratic garb. From economic mismanagement to the stifling of dissent, the administration seems to have perfected the art of turning the nation’s paradise into a dystopian inferno. The Nigerian economy is in free fall. The cost of living has soared, inflation is at record highs, and the removal of fuel subsidies has compounded the hardship for ordinary citizens. While the government touts reforms as necessary, the reality for millions of Nigerians is unrelenting poverty and hunger. Yet, in the midst of this economic chaos, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his blind disciples paint a picture of exceptional performance. This disconnect from the suffering masses is not just tone-deaf – it is an insult to the intelligence and resilience of Nigerians. The administration’s economic policies, devoid of tangible relief measures, have created a chasm between the government’s self-perception and the lived reality of its people. As economic hardship grows, so too does discontent. But rather than addressing the root causes of dissatisfaction, the Tinubu government has resorted to a playbook of repression. Vocal critics and protesters are met with intimidation, arrests, and legal maneuvers aimed at criminalizing dissent. By weaponizing defamation laws to suppress criticism, the government is attempting to stifle free speech – a cornerstone of democracy. Such actions reveal a leadership more concerned with preserving its image than addressing the grievances of its citizens. History has shown, however, that intimidation is a futile strategy in the face of widespread discontent and oppression. The more a government tries to silence its people, the louder their cries for justice become. Nigeria is no exception. *In a landscape of escalating hunger and poverty, desperation is often the precursor to defiance. When people have nothing left to lose, they find the courage to demand change, even in the face of brutal oppression.* President Tinubu’s administration seems to underestimate this reality. The tools of tyranny – state agent excesses, unjust courts, arbitrary detentions, and even violence – may temporarily suppress individual dissent. But collective suffering has a way of galvanizing collective resistance. Consider the growing wave of vocal protests across the country. These are not just cries of hunger or frustration; they are demands for accountability and justice. Each baton strike, each unjust ruling by the courts, and each silenced voice adds fuel to the fire of rebellion. The Tinubu government may seek to extinguish this fire, but oppression only fans the flames of dissent. Nigeria’s current trajectory under Tinubu’s leadership is reminiscent of past regimes that sought to suppress dissent through force. The Abacha era, for instance, was marked by a similar disregard for human rights and democracy. Yet, even in the face of state-sponsored violence, Nigerians found ways to resist. Global history offers further examples. The Arab Spring was catalyzed by economic hardship and political repression. In each case, governments underestimated the power of collective suffering and defiance. The lesson is clear: oppression may delay change, but it cannot prevent it. If the Tinubu administration is to salvage its legacy and Nigeria’s future, it must abandon its current path of repression and adopt a governance model rooted in sound management, competence, accountability, transparency, and empathy. 1. *Economic Reforms with a Human Face* Reforms must prioritize the welfare of the people. Subsidy removal, for instance, should be accompanied by tangible palliatives such as massive agri-preneurship support targeting food security in the short term, real job creation schemes, transformative social welfare programs beyond handouts, strategic infrastructure development, and an innovative industrial education system. 2. *Respect for Human Rights* Free speech and the right to protest are non-negotiable in a democracy. The government must cease its attempts to antagonize or criminalize dissent and instead engage with critics constructively. 3. *Strengthening Institutions* The judiciary, police, and other state institutions must operate independently and impartially. Weaponizing these institutions for political gain undermines democracy and erodes public trust. 4. *Inclusive Governance* Leadership is not about imposing policies from above but engaging with the people to address their concerns. Town halls, stakeholder consultations, and community engagements can bridge the gap between government and citizens. President Tinubu’s administration stands at a crossroads. It can continue down the path of mediocrity and authoritarianism, deepening the nation’s woes and alienating its people. Or it can embrace the principles of democracy, prioritize the welfare of its citizens, and restore hope to a beleaguered nation. The choice is clear. The question is whether Tinubu will rise to the occasion or become another footnote in Nigeria’s history of failed leadership. But one thing is certain: the voices of Nigerians will not be silenced. Their cries for competence, productive governance, justice, equity, and accountability will echo until they are heard.
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
