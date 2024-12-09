GHANA versus NIGERIA: When Democracy wears its true colors. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa, contributor of opinion/commentary

Opening in Pidgin English – analyzed in standard English language afterward

Democracy sweet o, but for Naija, legalized “criminals” don turn am to Emilokanism chop-I-chop gangsterism. See as John Dramani Mahama victory for Ghana dey shine like Christmas light; e nor even near wetin Peter Obi perform for Naija’s yeye 2023 version. Ghana don show sey dem don grow pass Emilokan mentality, unlike Naija wey still dey dance Azonto for mediocrity. Even if any “Prof. Manhood Yakubu” try him “Hitches-&-Glitches” Amala-Ewedu aphrodisiac results for Ghana, dem for scatter table Rawlings Kilishi Suya-style. Ghanaians small for population but big for determination. Meanwhile, Naija be like giant elephant wey obesity don hold down badly.

The Paradox of Democracy: Sweet for Ghanaians, Bitter for Nigerians

Democracy, in its purest form, is a thing of beauty – a system that guarantees the voice of the people. Yet, in Nigeria, this beauty is corrupted, distorted into a caricature of a self-entitlement ideology where power is not earned but seized using public institutions. Ghana’s recent presidential elections, culminating in John Dramani Mahama’s victory, stand as a testament to the nation’s democratic maturity. In stark contrast, Nigeria’s 2023 elections showcased how deeply entrenched elitism, bigotry, and corruption have become, as Peter Obi’s meteoric rise was smothered by a system designed to favor the powerful establishment.

For Ghana, democracy is a ladder, climbing steadily toward progress. For Nigeria, it is quicksand, swallowing ambition, hope, integrity, and the future.

Lessons in Leadership: Ghana’s Grace vs. Nigeria’s Greed

In Ghana, leaders like John Kufour, John Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Mahamudu Bawumia have demonstrated that leadership is about service, not self-interest. Kufour’s and now Mahamudu Bawumia’s dignified concession of power elevated Ghana’s democratic standing, while Mahama’s political resilience has continued this legacy.

Contrast this with Nigeria, where the notion of gracefully conceding power to the opposition is almost alien. While Goodluck Jonathan’s concession in 2015 was celebrated, it remains an anomaly in Nigeria’s political landscape dominated by entitlement and hubris. The phrase “It’s my turn” – or “Emilokan” – encapsulates the mindset of Nigeria’s ruling class, who view leadership not as a responsibility but as a prize to be claimed.

In Ghana, elections are increasingly reflective of the people’s will. In Nigeria, they are more often a theater of absurdity and rottenness, with characters like “Prof. Manhood Yakubu” serving up the infamous “Hitches-&-Glitches” election results – a concoction that would have been powerfully rejected outright in Ghana.

The Power of a Determined People

Ghana’s population (34 million) is a small fraction of Nigeria’s (223 million), yet their resolve dwarfs that of the so-called “Giant of Africa.” Ghanaians have proven that democracy is not about tribal or regional numbers but about collective will. When faced with injustice, they collectively act decisively, rejecting leaders who fail to serve their interests.

Nigeria, on the other hand, is paralyzed by apathy and ignorance. Despite its vast population, it remains shackled by the actions of a few dubious elites. The Nigerian electorate seems to have forgotten that their power lies not in complaints but in resolute determination and action.

A Giant Held Hostage

Nigeria, often referred to as the “Giant of Africa,” is anything but. It is a lumbering elephant, weighed down by corruption, inefficiency, bigotry, and complacency. While Ghana moves forward with determination and purpose, Nigeria stumbles, trapped in a cycle of mediocrity and stagnation.

This stagnation is not due to a lack of potential but a failure of will by the people. The nation’s vast resources and population are squandered by a ruling class that in general terms prioritizes personal gain over national progress.

A Wake-Up Call to Nigerians

Dear Nigerians, how long will you continue to endure this mockery of democracy? Ghana’s example proves that progress is possible when the people take ownership of their destiny. You cannot afford to remain passive while a handful of deceitful elites shape your future through relentless perfidy.

The 2027 elections offer a chance for redemption. It is not enough to hope for change – you must demand it. Insist on transparency, reject manipulation, and hold leaders accountable. If Ghana can achieve democratic progress with limited resources, what excuse does Nigeria have?

The time for excuses is over. It is time to organize, mobilize, and act collectively regardless of tribe, religion, age, or gender. Democracy is not a gift; it is a responsibility. Public service delivery is not a favor or a privilege; it is a fundamental duty. Do not be swayed by the deceptive “dividends of democracy” rhetoric – a ploy often used to glorify mediocrity and mask chronic underservice.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. It can either continue to wallow in mediocrity or rise to the challenge of true democracy. Severally, Ghana has shown that progress is possible, even in the face of extreme challenges. The choice before Nigeria is clear: remain a lumbering giant weighed down by corruption and bigotry, or awaken and reclaim its rightful place as a leader in Africa.

The world is watching. It is time for Nigeria to take its fate into its own hands. Will it rise, or will it fall? The answer lies with you, the people of Nigeria.