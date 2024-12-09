Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Donald Trump vows to end birthright citizenship in U.S.

Donald Trump vows to end birthright citizenship in U.S.

In his first formal television interview since winning the November election, President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to several hardline campaign promises, including imposing trade tariffs, conducting mass deportations, and potentially withdrawing the United States from NATO. The interview, taped on Friday with NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker and aired on Sunday, comes just six weeks before Trump’s inauguration.

Contents
NATO and Foreign PolicyEconomic PoliciesImmigration and CitizenshipCapitol Rioters and Political OpponentsClosing Remarks

NATO and Foreign Policy

Trump reiterated his criticism of NATO, suggesting the possibility of a U.S. withdrawal unless member nations meet their financial commitments.

“If they’re paying their bills and treating us fairly, the answer is absolutely I’d stay with NATO,” Trump said. “But there is also absolutely the possibility of America’s departure.”

He also hinted at scaling back U.S. aid to Ukraine, stating he would “probably” cut the financial and military support Kyiv relies on to counter Russia’s invasion.

Economic Policies

The president-elect emphasized his intent to implement steep tariffs on major trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China.

“We’re subsidizing countries all over the world. Properly used tariffs are a very powerful tool,” he remarked, adding that tariffs could serve purposes beyond economics.

When asked about the potential for higher consumer prices resulting from these tariffs, Trump responded, “I can’t guarantee anything.”

Immigration and Citizenship

Trump doubled down on plans for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, calling it “a very tough thing to do,” but necessary. He also reiterated his intention to end birthright citizenship, describing the constitutional right as “ridiculous.”

On the contentious issue of “dreamers” — undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children — Trump suggested openness to bipartisan discussions:

“I will work with the Democrats on this.”

However, he proposed the controversial idea of deporting U.S. citizens if they have undocumented family members, stating:

“The only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together and send them all back.”

Capitol Rioters and Political Opponents

Trump addressed the January 6 Capitol riots, expressing willingness to consider pardons for his supporters jailed for their involvement. He also criticized members of Congress who investigated him, asserting, “They should go to jail.”

When questioned about prosecuting political opponents, Trump said that his pick for FBI Director, Kash Patel, would have the discretion to act against corruption.

“If they think that somebody was dishonest or crooked, I think he probably has an obligation to do it,” Trump said.

Closing Remarks

Despite his aggressive rhetoric, Trump claimed he would focus on economic growth and immigration reforms.

“My retribution will be through success,” he concluded, deflecting accusations of seeking personal vendettas.

The interview underscored Trump’s intention to pursue a polarizing agenda, with policies that could redefine U.S. domestic and foreign landscapes in his second term.

