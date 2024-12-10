Nigerians account for 10% of UK visas, says British High Commissioner

The United Kingdom has revealed that Nigerians account for 10% of all new visas issued over the past two years. This disclosure was made by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, December 9, 2024.

In the interview, Montgomery underscored the strong ties between the UK and Nigeria, emphasizing the latter’s substantial role in shaping the UK’s visa landscape.

“Nigeria is one of the largest countries in terms of our visa relationship. Ten percent of all new visas granted by the UK in the last two years have been to Nigerians. Many Nigerians still hold five or 10-year visas. There’s a huge relationship,” Montgomery said.

The High Commissioner noted the significant contributions of Nigerian students to the UK’s higher education system, which in turn drives the high volume of visas issued. He highlighted the mutually beneficial nature of this relationship, pointing out how education strengthens bilateral ties while influencing visa trends.

Language Proficiency Requirements

Addressing the requirement for Nigerian students to take English language proficiency tests, such as the IELTS, Montgomery explained that the tests are necessary to ensure applicants possess the language skills needed to succeed in the UK’s rigorous academic environment.

While acknowledging that English is Nigeria’s official language, he said:

“Unfortunately, many people apply for higher education in the UK without proving they have the necessary skills. It’s crucial that students demonstrate the right competencies to succeed, as entering a course without these can lead to distressing outcomes.”

Montgomery also touched on why smaller nations, such as Antigua and Barbados, are exempt from such tests. Although he did not provide detailed reasons, he speculated that Nigeria’s larger population and higher number of applicants necessitate stricter guidelines to manage the visa process effectively.

Upcoming Changes to Visa Application Centres

Montgomery’s remarks come amid significant changes to the management of UK visa application centres worldwide. According to Nairametrics, the UK government will transition to new commercial partners across regions, including Africa, between September 2024 and January 2025.

Key details include:

• New Commercial Partner: Starting October 15, 2024, the UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) partner will change from Sopra Steria to TLScontact.

• Impact on Applicants: Individuals with appointments scheduled on or after this date will need to visit TLScontact service points. While availability may be limited during the transition, applicants do not need to take any immediate action.

• Unchanged Processing Times: Visa decisions and processing times will remain unaffected, with evaluation criteria staying consistent.

Applicants are advised to monitor official UK visa communication channels for updates and stay informed about any changes that may affect their applications.

These developments highlight the evolving nature of UK-Nigeria relations, with Nigerians continuing to play a pivotal role in the UK’s visa ecosystem.