Nigeria: Aviation Minister says DSS has no business searching bags at airports

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has declared that the Department of State Services (DSS) should no longer conduct bag searches at Nigerian airports, describing the practice as unnecessary and beyond the agency’s primary mandate.

Speaking on The Morning Show on Arise News TV, Keyamo emphasized that DSS should focus on profiling individuals who may pose security risks, especially those traveling abroad, rather than performing manual luggage inspections.

“DSS, you have no business searching people’s bags. You are profiling individuals who are going out of the country,” Keyamo said.

The minister explained that screening machines at airports are equipped to detect suspicious items, rendering manual searches redundant unless specifically warranted. He advised DSS officers to collaborate with immigration authorities and conduct private, targeted checks when necessary.

“DSS can work with immigration at their table. If you think someone ought not to travel, pull them aside in a private room for further checks,” he added.

Dismantling the Joint Inspection Table

Keyamo announced the dissolution of the “joint inspection table,” a station previously manned by multiple agencies, including Customs, NDLEA, and DSS, which often created bottlenecks and inconvenienced travelers. Going forward, officers from these agencies will monitor screening machines and only intervene when items appear suspicious.

Operation Air Clean and Airport Reforms

Keyamo also highlighted “Operation Air Clean,” a Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) initiative aimed at tackling corruption, curbing illicit activities, and enhancing passenger experiences at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and the General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

Key reforms under this initiative include:

• Streamlined Checks: Customs officials will relocate to Aviation Security (AVSEC) screening points for money declarations, while DSS and immigration officers will share counters to reduce checkpoints for outbound passengers.

• Dedicated Profiling Rooms: Profiling rooms in Terminals 1 and 2 will feature real-time displays of officer details for improved transparency.

• Mobile Courts: A mobile court will ensure swift prosecution of offenders, including touts and those engaged in illegal activities.

• Zero Tolerance for Violators: Bureau De Change operators and car-hire personnel who violate regulations will face immediate prosecution, business closures, and license revocations.

Enhancing Passenger Experience

Additional reforms at MMIA include:

• Secure visitor spaces.

• Improved lighting and signage.

• A three-minute pickup rule and free Wi-Fi access for travelers.

At GAT, a timed parking system and regulated car-hire services will be introduced, alongside measures to eliminate touting and passenger harassment, ensuring a safer and more organized environment.

Keyamo expressed optimism that these reforms would restore order and efficiency to Nigeria’s airports while improving the overall experience for passengers.