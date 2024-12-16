Survey predicts increased job opportunities in Canada by early 2025

A recent survey by Canadian recruitment agency Robert Half forecasts a promising start to 2025, with numerous companies planning to expand their workforce. The research highlights anticipated growth in both permanent and contract positions, offering optimism for job seekers in the new year.

Hiring Trends for 2025

According to Robert Half’s State of Canadian Hiring Survey, 46% of companies intend to create new permanent roles, while 49% aim to fill existing vacancies during the first half of the year. Additionally, 54% of firms plan to increase their use of contract professionals to support projects.

Mike Shekhtman, a spokesperson for Robert Half, stated, “Hiring for vacated positions will ramp up as businesses expand their workforce in January.” He added that this trend aligns with companies preparing for future growth and addressing employee turnover and new projects.

Factors Driving Hiring Decisions

The survey revealed several factors influencing hiring plans:

47% of respondents cited company growth as the primary driver.

44% pointed to employee turnover.

41% attributed their hiring needs to new projects.

These insights reflect a positive outlook for industries experiencing expansion and innovation.

Advice for Job Seekers

Shekhtman offered key advice for job seekers looking to capitalize on these opportunities:

Update LinkedIn Profiles: Ensure your profile aligns with targeted roles and accurately reflects your skills and experience. Polish Resumes: Double-check for spelling and grammar errors, as these can deter hiring managers. Network: Leverage both personal and professional connections for referrals and insights into potential opportunities.

Addressing Employment Gaps

Job seekers with gaps in their employment history should not be discouraged. Shekhtman emphasized that employers value transparency and a clear explanation over a flawless resume. He also noted that diverse short-term roles can demonstrate adaptability and a breadth of experience.

Role of Recruitment Firms and Skill Development

Shekhtman recommended partnering with industry-specific recruitment firms to access tailored opportunities. Additionally, job seekers should:

Enhance industry-relevant skills through training programs.

Attend networking events for mentorship and interview coaching.

Maintaining a Positive Mindset

Finally, Shekhtman encouraged job seekers to remain confident and focused on their career goals, emphasizing the importance of resilience in a competitive job market.

With a robust hiring outlook for 2025, job seekers have a unique chance to secure roles in an expanding labor market.