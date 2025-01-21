Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Putin congratulates Trump on taking office, advocates dialogue and global stability

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Putin congratulates Trump on taking office, advocates dialogue and global stability
L- Russian President Vladimir Putin R- U.S. President Donald J. Trump

On Monday, January 20, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as President of the United States and expressed optimism regarding Trump’s intention to initiate dialogue with Moscow.

During a video conference with members of Russia’s Security Council shortly before Trump’s swearing-in, Putin remarked, “We hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”

In his televised remarks, Putin further stated, “We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III. We certainly welcome such an approach and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office.”

The Russian president underscored the importance of a constructive dialogue between Russia and the United States, emphasizing that it should be conducted on “equal basis and mutual respect, taking into account the important role our countries play on some key issues on the global agenda, including the strengthening of global stability and security.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Putin also expressed Russia’s willingness to collaborate with the Trump administration on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

“As for the settlement of the situation, I would like to underline that its goal should not be a short truce, not some kind of respite for regrouping forces and rearmament with the aim of subsequently continuing the conflict, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people, all nations living in this region,” he stated.

This marks a significant moment in U.S.-Russia relations, as both nations look to recalibrate ties amidst global challenges.

You Might Also Like

Oyedele warns of global trade impact from Trump’s external revenue service

Full text of Trump inaugural speech

Trump’s inauguration speech promises strict immigration policies

“America’s decline is over”, says Trump

Donald Trump sworn-in as the 47 U.S. President

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Full text of Trump inaugural speech Full text of Trump inaugural speech
Next Article Oyedele warns of global trade impact from Trump’s external revenue service Oyedele warns of global trade impact from Trump’s external revenue service
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Oyedele warns of global trade impact from Trump’s external revenue service
POLITICS

Oyedele warns of global trade impact from Trump’s external revenue service

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Full text of Trump inaugural speech
Trump’s inauguration speech promises strict immigration policies
“America’s decline is over”, says Trump
Donald Trump sworn-in as the 47 U.S. President
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?