Putin congratulates Trump on taking office, advocates dialogue and global stability

On Monday, January 20, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as President of the United States and expressed optimism regarding Trump’s intention to initiate dialogue with Moscow.

During a video conference with members of Russia’s Security Council shortly before Trump’s swearing-in, Putin remarked, “We hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”

In his televised remarks, Putin further stated, “We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III. We certainly welcome such an approach and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office.”

The Russian president underscored the importance of a constructive dialogue between Russia and the United States, emphasizing that it should be conducted on “equal basis and mutual respect, taking into account the important role our countries play on some key issues on the global agenda, including the strengthening of global stability and security.”

Putin also expressed Russia’s willingness to collaborate with the Trump administration on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

“As for the settlement of the situation, I would like to underline that its goal should not be a short truce, not some kind of respite for regrouping forces and rearmament with the aim of subsequently continuing the conflict, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people, all nations living in this region,” he stated.

This marks a significant moment in U.S.-Russia relations, as both nations look to recalibrate ties amidst global challenges.