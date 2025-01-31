Moghalu urges African nations to prioritize domestic healthcare funding over Foreign aid

Former presidential candidate and economist Kingsley Moghalu has called on African countries to prioritize funding their healthcare systems from domestic resources rather than relying on foreign aid.

In a statement on Friday via X, Moghalu emphasized that dependence on external assistance for healthcare interventions is not a sustainable approach for the continent.

His remarks follow former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). He described this move as a “wake-up call” for African nations to take greater responsibility for their healthcare systems.

“African countries must make funding for healthcare from their own resources a priority. Reliance on foreign aid for healthcare interventions is not wisdom,” Moghalu stated.

He also criticized what he called the misplaced priorities of many African governments, highlighting that the aid received is insignificant compared to the vast resources wasted on political extravagance and corruption.

“What many African countries receive in aid is nothing compared to the resources that are wasted on the comfort of politicians or corruptly misappropriated,” he said.

However, Moghalu acknowledged that some African nations have demonstrated greater fiscal responsibility and serve as exceptions to this trend.

He urged governments across the continent to take decisive action and ensure that healthcare funding is treated as a critical national priority.