Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Moghalu urges African nations to prioritize domestic healthcare funding over Foreign aid

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Moghalu urges African nations to prioritize domestic healthcare funding over Foreign aid

Former presidential candidate and economist Kingsley Moghalu has called on African countries to prioritize funding their healthcare systems from domestic resources rather than relying on foreign aid.

In a statement on Friday via X, Moghalu emphasized that dependence on external assistance for healthcare interventions is not a sustainable approach for the continent.

His remarks follow former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). He described this move as a “wake-up call” for African nations to take greater responsibility for their healthcare systems.

“African countries must make funding for healthcare from their own resources a priority. Reliance on foreign aid for healthcare interventions is not wisdom,” Moghalu stated.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

He also criticized what he called the misplaced priorities of many African governments, highlighting that the aid received is insignificant compared to the vast resources wasted on political extravagance and corruption.

“What many African countries receive in aid is nothing compared to the resources that are wasted on the comfort of politicians or corruptly misappropriated,” he said.

However, Moghalu acknowledged that some African nations have demonstrated greater fiscal responsibility and serve as exceptions to this trend.

He urged governments across the continent to take decisive action and ensure that healthcare funding is treated as a critical national priority.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Debunking the myth of Igbo cultural subjugation in Ikwerre. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa

Kagame and Ramaphosa clash over M23 Rebel crisis in Eastern Congo

Experts question why Black Hawk Helicopter’s maybe flying above altitude

M23 Rebels threaten march on Kinshasa as Congo calls for military mobilization

Benin Republic: Court sentences two close allies of President Talon to 20years for alleged coup plot

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Experts question why Black Hawk Helicopter’s maybe flying above altitude Experts question why Black Hawk Helicopter’s maybe flying above altitude
Next Article Kagame and Ramaphosa clash over M23 Rebel crisis in Eastern Congo Kagame and Ramaphosa clash over M23 Rebel crisis in Eastern Congo
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Debunking the myth of Igbo cultural subjugation in Ikwerre. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa
INSIGHT

USAfrica: Debunking the myth of Igbo cultural subjugation in Ikwerre. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Kagame and Ramaphosa clash over M23 Rebel crisis in Eastern Congo
Experts question why Black Hawk Helicopter’s maybe flying above altitude
M23 Rebels threaten march on Kinshasa as Congo calls for military mobilization
Benin Republic: Court sentences two close allies of President Talon to 20years for alleged coup plot
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?