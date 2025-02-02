Burkina Faso introduces first AES passport amid regional transition

In a historic moment for Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré has become the first individual to receive the newly introduced Alliance of Sahel States (AES) passport. This milestone follows the recent official withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), marking a significant shift in the region’s political and economic landscape.

The introduction of the AES passport is widely regarded as a step toward strengthening unity among the three nations, particularly in light of their departure from ECOWAS. Many citizens believe the new travel document will enhance regional cohesion and counteract misinformation about the AES bloc.

In Ouagadougou, residents have expressed optimism that the AES passport will reshape perceptions of their countries. Cheik Diallo, a graphic designer, highlighted its importance in addressing negative portrayals of the alliance:

“Well, generally elsewhere, bad information is spread, and people think that the AES doesn’t work, whereas traveling with it shows that AES is not what’s being portrayed with negative images. And the proof is, we’re traveling, doing business. I can’t imagine being in AES and still using an ECOWAS passport.”

The passport, now being produced at the migration division in Ouagadougou, is expected to facilitate smoother travel and foster deeper connections between the three nations. Its production officially commenced at the beginning of the week, marking a critical step in implementing the AES framework.

However, some residents remain cautious about the broader implications of this transition, particularly regarding relations with ECOWAS member states. One of the key concerns is whether high customs fees will continue to impact travel between Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Edem Ahebla, a journalist in Ouagadougou, discussed the financial challenges associated with the change:

“As a foreigner, if you leave Burkina Faso for Mali, you have to pay, and the same goes for Niger. But now, if we have a common passport, I think it becomes a family, and maybe the costs could change. That’s our hope. Otherwise, a passport is still just a passport, especially since we have our old ones. We were told that after expiration, we could get the new passport. If the AES passport allows us to travel to countries where we previously needed a visa, and now we don’t, that could be an advantage for us.”

Despite these concerns, many in Ouagadougou remain hopeful that the AES passport will not only simplify travel but also help reduce trade barriers and stimulate economic growth across the three nations.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has reiterated its openness to dialogue and cooperation with the AES countries. While Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are charting a new course toward regional independence, their relationship with ECOWAS remains an evolving dynamic.

