Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ramaphosa to engage Trump over suspension aid

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his willingness on Monday, February 3, 2025, to engage with former U.S. President Donald Trump following Trump’s announcement that he would cut funding to South Africa, citing concerns over land confiscations.

On Sunday, Trump stated—without providing evidence—that “South Africa is confiscating land” and that “certain classes of people” were being treated “very badly.” As a result, he pledged to halt funding until the issue was thoroughly investigated.

Last month, Ramaphosa signed into law a bill facilitating state expropriation of land in the public interest, despite opposition from certain parties within his coalition government.

“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest. We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters,” Ramaphosa said in a statement issued by the presidency.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice, and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land.”

The law is intended to address racial imbalances in land ownership that persist nearly three decades after the end of apartheid in 1994. Under the legislation, land can only be expropriated under specific conditions, such as cases where it has longstanding informal occupants, is unused and held for speculation, or has been abandoned.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution,” Ramaphosa reiterated on Monday.

Trump’s remarks, which were posted on Truth Social, did not directly reference the law by name.

Ramaphosa also clarified that apart from funding through PEPFAR, which accounts for 17% of South Africa’s HIV/AIDS program, the United States does not provide any other significant financial assistance to the country.

Following Trump’s comments, the South African rand depreciated by nearly 2% against the U.S. dollar early on Monday, while stocks and the benchmark government bond also saw declines.
(Reuters)

You Might Also Like

Boakai vows to strengthen Liberia’s military for national and regional security

WHO calls for global support as U.S. withdrawal threatens key health initiatives

U.S. clarifies exemptions for life-saving HIV treatment amid aid suspension

Canada retaliates with tariffs on U.S. imports amid escalating trade tensions

Burkina Faso introduces first AES passport amid regional transition

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Burkina Faso introduces first AES passport amid regional transition Burkina Faso introduces first AES passport amid regional transition
Next Article Canada retaliates with tariffs on U.S. imports amid escalating trade tensions Canada retaliates with tariffs on U.S. imports amid escalating trade tensions
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Boakai vows to strengthen Liberia’s military for national and regional security
AFRICA

Boakai vows to strengthen Liberia’s military for national and regional security

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
WHO calls for global support as U.S. withdrawal threatens key health initiatives
U.S. clarifies exemptions for life-saving HIV treatment amid aid suspension
Canada retaliates with tariffs on U.S. imports amid escalating trade tensions
Burkina Faso introduces first AES passport amid regional transition
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad