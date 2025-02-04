M23 Rebels announce ceasefire in Goma Eastern Congo

Rebels backed by Rwanda, who recently seized control of Goma, a strategically significant city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), have declared a unilateral ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid and protect displaced civilians.

The March 23 Movement (M23), the primary rebel faction in the area, announced the ceasefire on Monday, February 3, 2025, responding to growing calls for safe humanitarian access amid ongoing displacement.

Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Concerns

Goma, a city located in one of the world’s most mineral-rich regions, remains under rebel control. Despite the ceasefire declaration, the Congolese government has yet to issue an official response.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) has raised concerns over the worsening humanitarian situation in the region.

On Monday, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric provided an update, highlighting the deteriorating health conditions and persistent shortages of essential goods.

“While some economic activities are resuming, schools and banks are still closed, and food shortages persist,” he stated.

Humanitarian Ceasefire Amid Rising Casualties

The Congo River Alliance, a coalition of armed groups operating in eastern DRC, confirmed that the ceasefire would take effect on Tuesday.

The alliance, which includes the M23 rebels, cited “humanitarian reasons” for its decision, following recent territorial gains in the region.

According to UN reports, at least 900 people have been killed and 2,880 injured in the recent fighting surrounding Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC, now under rebel control.

The G7 nations and the European Union (EU) have condemned the rebel offensive, calling it a serious violation of DRC’s sovereignty.

Accusations Against the Congolese Military

The rebel coalition has accused the Congolese military of launching airstrikes on their controlled territories, allegedly causing civilian casualties.

Despite their recent military advances, the group asserted that it does not intend to expand its territory further.

In their statement, the alliance reaffirmed its commitment to protecting civilians while maintaining its current positions.

Mass Displacement and Regional Instability

The conflict has led to a worsening humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands displaced over the past three years.

Since the beginning of 2025, the UN’s refugee agency reports that more than 400,000 people have been forced from their homes due to the ongoing violence.

Rwanda’s Response and International Pressure

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who also oversees the Rwanda Defence Force, was questioned about his country’s military presence in the DRC but gave an ambiguous response.

“There are many things I don’t know. But if you want to ask me, is there a problem in Congo that concerns Rwanda? And that Rwanda would do anything to protect itself? I’d say 100%,” Kagame told CNN on Monday.

Meanwhile, human rights organizations have urged increased pressure on Rwanda to withdraw its alleged support for the rebels.

The Congolese government has called on the international community to impose sanctions against Rwanda for its involvement in the conflict.

“A strong decision (must be taken) not only to condemn, but to stop what Rwanda is doing, because it is not acceptable if you want to preserve peace in Africa and in our region,” Congolese Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya told Reuters.

“Sanctions are the minimum,” he added.